checkAd

San Marino Approves National Green Pass, Allowing Citizens And Residents To Move Freely

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 09:00  |  30   |   |   

HØVIK, Norway, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Marino Great and General Council approves Decree-Law no. 109 of 16 June, which puts in place its own green vaccination pass. This equips citizens, residents and others vaccinated in the territory with a certificate in line with the EU standards.

The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate covers vaccination against Sars-Cov2, past infection or negative test result, and has a validity of 1 week starting 15 days after the first vaccination dose or 9 months from the completed vaccination cycle.

"The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate is an important tool that aligns the Republic with the technological standards used by the EU, assuring total interoperability while also adding a 'universal' certification method based on blockchain technology," comments Engineer Lorenzo Spadoni, President of San Marino Innovation.

The certificate contains two QR codes:

  • The first one aligns with the EU requirements;
  • The second one is verifiable by anyone anywhere. This is enabled by a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), i.e. a unique and non-repeatable certificate that guarantees the immutability by being registered on VeChainThor public blockchain.

This innovative solution was developed with the support of VeChain, one of the world's leading public blockchain platforms. DNV is an independent leader in assessment services and a pioneer in digital assurance solutions.

Renato Grottola, Global Director Growth and Innovation at DNV said: "The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate is an extremely portable certificate. Anyone can potentially verify a certificate without the need to download a specific app. The use of VeChain's blockchain technology and, in particular NFT, makes it possible to increase confidence in the authenticity of the information."

Renato Grottola, VP and Global Innovation & Growth Director in DNV (left) and Roberto Ciavatta, Secretary of State, Ministry of Health and Social Security, Republic of San Marino (right)

A national information system has been set up to make it possible to download the certificate directly from one's own electronic record. All personal data processing follows GDPR regulations. The minimum set of data required to verify authenticity does not include any personal data.

Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, said, "Not long after we brought up the idea of enterprise NFT, the Digital Covid Certificate presents a perfect case in this sector, which is also a new solution to help the government gain ground in the fight against COVID-19. VeChainThor provides a well-balanced infrastructure for government, public and private sectors to work together to create a single, standardized verification system."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Marino Approves National Green Pass, Allowing Citizens And Residents To Move Freely HØVIK, Norway, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The San Marino Great and General Council approves Decree-Law no. 109 of 16 June, which puts in place its own green vaccination pass. This equips citizens, residents and others vaccinated in the territory …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus