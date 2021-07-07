San Marino Approves National Green Pass, Allowing Citizens And Residents To Move Freely

The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate covers vaccination against Sars-Cov2, past infection or negative test result, and has a validity of 1 week starting 15 days after the first vaccination dose or 9 months from the completed vaccination cycle.

HØVIK, Norway, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Marino Great and General Council approves Decree-Law no. 109 of 16 June, which puts in place its own green vaccination pass. This equips citizens, residents and others vaccinated in the territory with a certificate in line with the EU standards.

"The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate is an important tool that aligns the Republic with the technological standards used by the EU, assuring total interoperability while also adding a 'universal' certification method based on blockchain technology," comments Engineer Lorenzo Spadoni, President of San Marino Innovation.

The certificate contains two QR codes:

The first one aligns with the EU requirements;

The second one is verifiable by anyone anywhere. This is enabled by a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), i.e. a unique and non-repeatable certificate that guarantees the immutability by being registered on VeChainThor public blockchain.

This innovative solution was developed with the support of VeChain, one of the world's leading public blockchain platforms. DNV is an independent leader in assessment services and a pioneer in digital assurance solutions.

Renato Grottola, Global Director Growth and Innovation at DNV said: "The San Marino Digital Covid Certificate is an extremely portable certificate. Anyone can potentially verify a certificate without the need to download a specific app. The use of VeChain's blockchain technology and, in particular NFT, makes it possible to increase confidence in the authenticity of the information."

A national information system has been set up to make it possible to download the certificate directly from one's own electronic record. All personal data processing follows GDPR regulations. The minimum set of data required to verify authenticity does not include any personal data.

Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, said, "Not long after we brought up the idea of enterprise NFT, the Digital Covid Certificate presents a perfect case in this sector, which is also a new solution to help the government gain ground in the fight against COVID-19. VeChainThor provides a well-balanced infrastructure for government, public and private sectors to work together to create a single, standardized verification system."