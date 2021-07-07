Extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S





Realkredit Danmark A/S will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 21 July 2021 at 5 p.m. at Lersø Parkalle 100, DK-2100 København Ø, with the following agenda:

As Carsten Rasch Egeriis, Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank and Claus Harder, Global Head of Market & Transaction Banking, Executive Vice President retire from the Board of Directors, the following proposals are submitted.

Proposal for the appointment of the Member of the Executive Board of Danske Bank Glenn Söderholm in the Company’s Board of Directors Proposal to select the Head of Personal Customers Denmark Mark Wraa-Hansen of the Company’s Board of Directors Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders





For further information, please contact Jacob Elverum, Chief Counsel, on +45 45 13 20 11.

