CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert

Peter Holden to assist the Company with the development and protection of its intellectual property around key AI innovations

SAN ANTONIO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has retained Dr. Peter Holden, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) strategist and IP expert, who will assist the Company with the expansion of AI capabilities to its SWARM platform and development and protection of its intellectual property to protect these innovations.

“Great teams require great players and Dr. Peter Holden is a great player in the world of applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies to real-world problems,” said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “We are very fortunate to have Peter advising us as we continue the process of transforming CloudCommerce into a true technology company.”

Dr. Holden has spent the last 25+ years leveraging advanced or ‘deep’ technologies as both an investor as well as hands-on operator having established and/or led three tech funds to date and taken multiple companies through to sale or IPO. His relevant technical background, holding a Ph.D. in A.I. and a Honda Post-Doctoral AI Fellowship award from Tokyo University, has allowed him to help companies embrace new and emerging Machine Learning, Deep Learning and cognitive technologies which enable transformative changes to create a competitive advantage. and work with leading IP specialists to protect these innovations, whether at the software, hardware, or services/SaaS level. He is also an active investor in the Artificial Intelligence space.

Dr. Holden is a dual UK/USA citizen and has lived and worked in Japan, Korea, UK, Silicon Valley and New York City. He previously held board and senior advisory positions on KOSDAQ, NASDAQ, AMEX and AIM listed companies and sat on the Advisory Board of United Technologies Corp (now Raytheon Technologies). He has also been a long-standing advisor to the UK Government's Global Entrepreneur Program and, as a Senior Fellow at the Wharton Business School, advised NIST on innovation and corporate venturing around advanced technologies.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to assist CloudCommerce with the development and protection of its intellectual property around deploying leading-edge AI solutions,” said Dr. Holden. “SWARM, the Company’s cognitive and behavioral AI-driven advertising platform, has the potential to become a dominant force in the rapidly growing digital advertising space. SWARM provides CMOs, not just with a complete understanding on the effectiveness of their ad campaigns but takes this a step further to show how campaigns may be enhanced or completely redesigned as needed, across different channels and content scenarios for maximum return on ad dollars. This is possible through SWARM’s unique multidimensional platform that pulls together disparate sources of structured and unstructured data with NLP, machine learning and behavioral/cognitive models to simulate and predict with remarkable accuracy the digital personas of target buyers with whom such ads would have the maximum impact in terms of converting intent to purchasing action - thereby eliminating the wasted expense that is so prevalent in the industry.”

