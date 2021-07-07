Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Aachen, Germany, 7 July 2021 - Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy announced that the company is extending its existing bond financing by €300 million to a total sum of €950 million. This extension was successfully priced today at 102%. The Senior Secured Notes ("Notes") are expected to be issued and settled on 14 July 2021.

Earlier this year, Grünenthal issued its first ever bond with a sum of €650 million in two tranches. The extension was made to the Notes with an interest rate of 4.125%, maturing in 2028, which is one of the two tranches of the recently issued bond. The second tranche of Notes with an interest rate of 3.625% maturing in 2026 remains unchanged.

The Notes were offered outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the United States, the Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The net proceeds of the extension will be used to pay down existing bank liabilities. The new debt maturity profile and stronger capital structure provide Grünenthal with a solid basis to further pursue its growth strategy.

