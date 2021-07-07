checkAd

DGAP-News Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.07.2021, 09:08  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension

07.07.2021 / 09:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension

Aachen, Germany, 7 July 2021 - Grünenthal, a science-based pharmaceutical company and a leader in pain therapy announced that the company is extending its existing bond financing by €300 million to a total sum of €950 million. This extension was successfully priced today at 102%. The Senior Secured Notes ("Notes") are expected to be issued and settled on 14 July 2021.

Earlier this year, Grünenthal issued its first ever bond with a sum of €650 million in two tranches. The extension was made to the Notes with an interest rate of 4.125%, maturing in 2028, which is one of the two tranches of the recently issued bond. The second tranche of Notes with an interest rate of 3.625% maturing in 2026 remains unchanged.

The Notes were offered outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the United States, the Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

The net proceeds of the extension will be used to pay down existing bank liabilities. The new debt maturity profile and stronger capital structure provide Grünenthal with a solid basis to further pursue its growth strategy.

---

These materials are not an offer for sale of securities. The offering is being made by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 5
Grünenthal Unternehmensanleihe 4,125 % bis 05/28 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt Grünenthal GmbH: Grünenthal announces pricing of bond extension 07.07.2021 / 09:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Neues Mitglied im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 17,5 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
DGAP-Adhoc: VEDES AG: Stille Beteiligung der BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Höhe von 5 Mio. ...
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:08 Uhr
09:08 Uhr
06.07.21
DGAP-News: Grünenthal GmbH:
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten