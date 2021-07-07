checkAd

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Promimic receives market clearance for HAnano Surface in orthopedic oncology in collaboration with Onkos Surgical

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 09:06  |  18   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 7, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Promimic has received a shared 501(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the orthopedic company Oncos Surgical. The market clearance concerns the implant product BioGrip Modular Porous Collars, developed by Onkos Surgical, which has been coated with HAnano Surface in order to treat implant loosening in orthopedic oncology and complex revision surgery.

Promimic develops and markets HAnano Surface, a unique, nanometer-thin surface technology that aims to improve the anchoring and healing of implants in bone tissue. The collaboration with Onkos Surgical addresses complex surgical procedures in large joints that occur as a result of cancer or removal of previous implants.

“We are very positive to the approval for HAnano Surface, which brings Promimic into a new product segment, implants in large joints, with expanded opportunities for development and commercialization. We look forward to continue following and supporting the company on its path onward,” comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Promimic receives market clearance for HAnano Surface in orthopedic oncology in collaboration with Onkos Surgical STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – July 7, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the portfolio company Promimic has received a shared 501(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the orthopedic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus