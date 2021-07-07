SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 09:04 | 93 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 09:04 | (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1.5 % at the open after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. BofA also raised its price target to EUR 150 from EUR 92, a new high among analysts covering the companySAP should see Cloud … (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1.5 % at the open after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. BofA also raised its price target to EUR 150 from EUR 92, a new high among analysts covering the companySAP should see Cloud … (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1.5 % at the open after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from underperform.

BofA also raised its price target to EUR 150 from EUR 92, a new high among analysts covering the company

SAP should see Cloud momentum accelerate, with revenue and EBIT growth posting double digits by 2023, the bank said

Q2 results could be a positive catalyst for the stock: BofA



