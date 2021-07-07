SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – SAP shares rose 1.5 % at the open after Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock to buy from underperform.
- BofA also raised its price target to EUR 150 from EUR 92, a new high among analysts covering the company
- SAP should see Cloud momentum accelerate, with revenue and EBIT growth posting double digits by 2023, the bank said
- Q2 results could be a positive catalyst for the stock: BofA
