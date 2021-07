BMW Sales Rose 39.1% in First Half at 1.34 Million Vehicles Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 09:04 | 25 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 09:04 | (PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-yearBMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 20211,339,080 vehicles sold in first six monthsSales up 7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019Sales increase for all brands and … (PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-yearBMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 20211,339,080 vehicles sold in first six monthsSales up 7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019Sales increase for all brands and … (PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-year

BMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 2021

1,339,080 vehicles sold in first six months

Sales up +7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019

Sales increase for all brands and regions

Deliveries of electrified vehicles more than doubled (153,267 vehicles, +148.5%)

