BMW Sales Rose 39.1% in First Half at 1.34 Million Vehicles

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 09:04  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-yearBMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 20211,339,080 vehicles sold in first six monthsSales up 7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019Sales increase for all brands and …

  • (PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-year
  • BMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 2021
  • 1,339,080 vehicles sold in first six months
  • Sales up +7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019
  • Sales increase for all brands and regions
  • Deliveries of electrified vehicles more than doubled (153,267 vehicles, +148.5%)
  • Says semiconductor situation remains difficult, cannot rule out the possibility of this impacting sales during the rest of the year
