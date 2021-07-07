BMW Sales Rose 39.1% in First Half at 1.34 Million Vehicles
(PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-yearBMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 20211,339,080 vehicles sold in first six monthsSales up 7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019Sales increase for all brands and …
(PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-yearBMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 20211,339,080 vehicles sold in first six monthsSales up 7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019Sales increase for all brands and …
- (PLX AI) – BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-year
- BMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 2021
- 1,339,080 vehicles sold in first six months
- Sales up +7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019
- Sales increase for all brands and regions
- Deliveries of electrified vehicles more than doubled (153,267 vehicles, +148.5%)
- Says semiconductor situation remains difficult, cannot rule out the possibility of this impacting sales during the rest of the year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare