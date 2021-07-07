KATEK SE: KATEK steps into the Euro-Asian market

With the establishment of beflex Malaysia Snd.Bhd. and KATEK Singapore Pty.Ltd., the KATEK Group has continued its growth course with two strategic subsidiaries in Asia. With the new openings, the KATEK Group lays a significant foundation for electronics development and manufacturing in an international context.

"The openings of the KATEK locations in Asia are an important strategic step for us. Companies are looking for a partner in the field of rapid prototyping who can combine the necessary know-how for high-tech electronics with local requirements, especially outside Europe. Especially in industries like e-Mobility, Healthcare and Semiconductor," says Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE.

Local for Local - also as a European partner in Asia

"We observe a broader value creation for electronic products in the Asian region, which also includes development and design. By opening the new locations, we offer our broad range of services to both our European and Asian customers with a high level of local expertise," Golo Wahl, Group Director Business Development at KATEK SE, is convinced. " In the localization of value creation lays a high potential for the future."

Establish own performance profile as competitive advantage

Through the new locations, the KATEK Group and its beflex brand are creating relevant synergies in the prototyping segment. "We ensure the same quality standards for our customers in Europe as in Asia. By that, we're expanding our positioning and market leadership in both markets," says Jens Arnold, Managing Director of beflex. The focus is on high-quality prototyping and the subsequent production of small batches, primarily with batch sizes of about 500 pieces in the high-mix area and for 1,000 to 2,000 batch sizes in the low-mix area. "We are a strong partner for our customers in miniaturization and industrialization with the goal of rapid transition to series production," says Jens Arnold. "The particular strength of beflex lies in close cooperation with the customer that is already in the development phase. Here, he said, the close collaboration between the project managers and the customer's development teams is decisive for mutual efficiency. "