DGAP-News TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt acquires a stake in Stercom - a technology leader for inductive charging in e-mobility

TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt acquires a stake in Stercom - a technology leader for inductive charging in e-mobility

Tesvolt acquires a stake in Stercom - a technology leader for inductive charging in e-mobility

- Agreement about minority stake with an option for a further increase signed

- Partnership is to expedite the inductive charging of e-cars

- Powerful 44 kW charging station planned as a first joint product

- Contactless charging as a key to an accelerated acceptance of e-mobility


Wittenberg, München, 7 July 2021 -Tesvolt GmbH, one of the worldwide technology leaders for commercial and industrial applications in the field of energy storage, has acquired a significant minority stake in Stercom Power Solutions GmbH (Stercom). Moreover, the possibility of a further increase of the shareholding was agreed upon.

Stercom is one of the technology leaders in the field of charging in electromobility. With the shareholding and future joint projects, Tesvolt and Stercom intend to press ahead with the contactless charging of e-cars, buses and trucks. Inductive charging makes electric driving even more comfortable, efficient and affordable, and is considered to be one of the key technologies for the comprehensive expansion of e-mobility. Tesvolt and Stercom have agreed to develop a powerful 44 kW charging station as their first joint product in the coming years. In this way, Tesvolt strives to enter a new, attractive business line that supplements the existing product range in the field of electric storage systems by leveraging synergy effects.

With Tesvolt and Stercom two technology leaders in the fields of electric charging and electric storage systems pool their competencies. The two companies have already very successfully implemented joint projects during the past years. Stercom has a leading position in the field of induction charging, i.e. the contactless charging of vehicle batteries via a magnetic coil located in the ground. Even during short non-driving times in parking lots, vehicles can be charged with high efficiency. Car manufacturers like Audi or BMW already install the necessary charging coils in their new car models. The next steps for a comprehensive market maturity of the technology will include the further development of safety and other standards. Stercom has a market-ready silicon carbide technology which permits a highly efficient energy transmission with an efficiency of 95 percent. The distance between the transmitting and receiving coils can be up to 20 cm, which is an important prerequisite to a market launch and differentiates the Stercom technology from its competitors.

