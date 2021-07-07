In line with the target of meeting its electricity demand from renewables by 2030 and becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire Boyut Grup Enerji, which owns the İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant . The transfer of shares is subject to the approval of respective authorities and fulfillment of various conditions precedent.

“In line with our sustainability approach, we continue to lead investments in renewable energy and target to become a company meeting its electricity need from eco-friendly resources. In accordance with this target, the energy we generated with the self-consumption model in 2020 reached a level equivalent to the annual consumption of 1,230 residences. In Northern Cyprus, Turkcell Group’s first solar power plant generates 1.2 million kWh of electricity annually and prevents 448 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Meanwhile, the Ankara Data Center, the first in Turkey to generate its own energy via solar panels, produces 300,000 kWh of electricity annually. Furthermore, through solar power investments in our Adana Plaza, Diyarbakır Plaza and Çorlu Data Center, we have reached the capacity to generate 730,000 kWh of energy annually. Going forward, we will continue to invest in projects with respect to renewable energy generation.”

Murat Erkan pointed out the high production efficiency of Karadağ Wind Power Plant, and that this acquisition would contribute to Turkcell’s focus on sustainability and minimize its environmental footprint.

Erkan stated that the power plant commenced operations in 2016 holding a license that will expire in 2057, and concluded that:

“Turkcell Enerji, operating under the Enerjicell brand, serves individual and corporate customers in Turkey, who are eligible to choose their own electricity suppliers. In addition to our investments in renewable energy and power plants, we also continue to utilize eco-friendly methods through trading with green energy companies. Going forward, we will continue to invest in renewable energy through Turkcell Enerji Çözümleri and make Turkcell a carbon neutral company that uses electricity generated from eco-friendly resources.”

For the acquisition of Boyut Grup Enerji, an enterprise value (EV) of US$ 29.6 million has been determined. After adjusting for the net debt of Boyut Grup Enerji, Turkcell shall make a payment of US$ 11.5 million. According to the Turkcell statement, Karadağ Wind Power Plant has an 18 MW installed capacity as well as an annual electricity generation capacity of 67.5 GWh, and thereby has the potential to meet the annual electricity need of approximately 22,500 houses. The plant has state purchase guarantee until the end of 2026. The anticipated annual gross revenue of the plant during 2021-2026 period is approximately US$ 5 million.

