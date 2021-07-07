checkAd

Turkcell Accelerates Investments in Renewable Energy Turkcell Enerji Signs Share Transfer Agreement to Acquire İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 09:34  |  32   |   |   

In line with the target of meeting its electricity demand from renewables by 2030 and becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire Boyut Grup Enerji, which owns the İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant. The transfer of shares is subject to the approval of respective authorities and fulfillment of various conditions precedent.

Turkcell CEO Murat Erkan stated the following in relation to the Karadağ Wind Power Plant acquisition:

“In line with our sustainability approach, we continue to lead investments in renewable energy and target to become a company meeting its electricity need from eco-friendly resources. In accordance with this target, the energy we generated with the self-consumption model in 2020 reached a level equivalent to the annual consumption of 1,230 residences. In Northern Cyprus, Turkcell Group’s first solar power plant generates 1.2 million kWh of electricity annually and prevents 448 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Meanwhile, the Ankara Data Center, the first in Turkey to generate its own energy via solar panels, produces 300,000 kWh of electricity annually. Furthermore, through solar power investments in our Adana Plaza, Diyarbakır Plaza and Çorlu Data Center, we have reached the capacity to generate 730,000 kWh of energy annually. Going forward, we will continue to invest in projects with respect to renewable energy generation.”

Murat Erkan pointed out the high production efficiency of Karadağ Wind Power Plant, and that this acquisition would contribute to Turkcell’s focus on sustainability and minimize its environmental footprint.

Erkan stated that the power plant commenced operations in 2016 holding a license that will expire in 2057, and concluded that:

“Turkcell Enerji, operating under the Enerjicell brand, serves individual and corporate customers in Turkey, who are eligible to choose their own electricity suppliers. In addition to our investments in renewable energy and power plants, we also continue to utilize eco-friendly methods through trading with green energy companies. Going forward, we will continue to invest in renewable energy through Turkcell Enerji Çözümleri and make Turkcell a carbon neutral company that uses electricity generated from eco-friendly resources.”

For the acquisition of Boyut Grup Enerji, an enterprise value (EV) of US$ 29.6 million has been determined. After adjusting for the net debt of Boyut Grup Enerji, Turkcell shall make a payment of US$ 11.5 million. According to the Turkcell statement, Karadağ Wind Power Plant has an 18 MW installed capacity as well as an annual electricity generation capacity of 67.5 GWh, and thereby has the potential to meet the annual electricity need of approximately 22,500 houses. The plant has state purchase guarantee until the end of 2026. The anticipated annual gross revenue of the plant during 2021-2026 period is approximately US$ 5 million.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turkcell Accelerates Investments in Renewable Energy Turkcell Enerji Signs Share Transfer Agreement to Acquire İzmir Karadağ Wind Power Plant In line with the target of meeting its electricity demand from renewables by 2030 and becoming a carbon neutral company by 2050, Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has signed a share transfer agreement to acquire Boyut Grup Enerji, which owns the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste