Hochtief Says Ventia Gets $300 Million a Year Contract in Australia

(PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia awarded facilities management contract by South Australian Government.

Hochtief says contract will generate revenue of approximately $300 million per annum over an initial term of five years and seven months

There is the potential for three two-year extensions

Transition activities for the contract will begin in July and operations will commence in December 2021

CIMIC holds a 47% interest in Ventia



