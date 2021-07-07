Hochtief Says Ventia Gets $300 Million a Year Contract in Australia
- (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia awarded facilities management contract by South Australian Government.
- Hochtief says contract will generate revenue of approximately $300 million per annum over an initial term of five years and seven months
- There is the potential for three two-year extensions
- Transition activities for the contract will begin in July and operations will commence in December 2021
- CIMIC holds a 47% interest in Ventia
