Hochtief Says Ventia Gets $300 Million a Year Contract in Australia

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 09:35  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia awarded facilities management contract by South Australian Government.Hochtief says contract will generate revenue of approximately $300 million per annum over an initial term of five years and seven monthsThere is

  • (PLX AI) – Hochtief says Ventia awarded facilities management contract by South Australian Government.
  • Hochtief says contract will generate revenue of approximately $300 million per annum over an initial term of five years and seven months
  • There is the potential for three two-year extensions
  • Transition activities for the contract will begin in July and operations will commence in December 2021
  • CIMIC holds a 47% interest in Ventia
