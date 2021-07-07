checkAd

American Manganese Reports Rocher Deboule IP Geophysical Crew to Test “Vent Zone” IOCG Target

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 10:00  |  19   |   |   

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") reports the Rocher Deboule IP (induced polarization) geophysical crew will test "Vent Zone" IOCG targets, with drilling …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") reports the Rocher Deboule IP (induced polarization) geophysical crew will test "Vent Zone" IOCG targets, with drilling expected to follow on the Company's Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC.

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams of silver, 133,676 grams of gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for "Iron Oxide Copper Gold" (IOCG) deposit types approximately 1-2 km west of the historic production. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration in an area where American Manganese fieldwork in 2019 identified a well-defined redox-cell soil-gas hydrocarbon (SGH) anomaly and in addition to th e IOCG targets, IOCG-related geochemical anomalies including elevated findings of several rare earths (Lanthanum and Cerium). The Vent Zone (redox cell) is located approximately 1-2 km west of historic mine production, and American Manganese plans to test the area with induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveying.

American Manganese anticipates drilling the geophysical targets identified in the survey after the IP survey is completed, as well as the high-grade portions of the No.2 & No.4 Veins of the Rocher Deboule. Approval of the proposed work is subject to a pending permit application with First Nation and Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. The proposed drilling will have a minimal footprint of disturbance because there are no access trails and roads required. All the drill moves will involve a helicopter to move the drill rig, with core storage located on a secure private property.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed, and approved technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person adhering to National Instrument 43-101 reporting standards.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654450/American-Manganese-Reports-Rocher-De ...

American Manganese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Manganese Reports Rocher Deboule IP Geophysical Crew to Test “Vent Zone” IOCG Target SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") reports the Rocher Deboule IP (induced polarization) geophysical crew will test "Vent Zone" IOCG targets, with drilling …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:02 Uhr
30.06.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
29.06.21
10.06.21
09.06.21
09.06.21