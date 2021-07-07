checkAd

XAG Low-carbon Farm Robots Exhibited at UK's Cereals Agricultural Show

  • UK farmers enjoyed leisure-time sitting in deckchairs while drones and robots took on spraying and spreading. That was the joyful scene from XAG's European debut at the Cereals event.
  • The autonomous P Series Agricultural Drone and R150 Unmanned Ground Vehicle were on display together with potential to improve yields while reducing carbon footprints.

LINCOLN, England, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining hands with Harper Adams University, XAG started launching into Europe and showcased its autonomous drones and robots at Cereals 2021, the UK's largest arable farming event hosted on June 30 and July 1 in Lincolnshire.

Farmers enjoyed leisure-time sitting in deckchairs while XAG agricultural drone and R150 robot took on farm work at the UK Cereals event

As its robots can take on farming tasks with precision, XAG is hoping to help farmers grow more with fewer chemical used and less manpower, while contributing to UK's net zero farming goal by 2040. With many uses around the farmlands, these lightweight, electric-powered machines aim for a fundamental change of making the transition into low-carbon agriculture.

Ground-air solution to resolve labour shortage

Crowds flooded to the Cereals Drone Zone, where XAG's ground-air farming solutions were demonstrated and attracted a lot of attention from local farmers and agronomists. XAG P Series agricultural drone, fitted with the JetSeed spreading system, was able to spread seeds and fertilisers via a stable jet of air. As an electric four-wheel-drive system, the R150 Unmanned Ground Vehicle was spraying the plants on targeted plots with less wear on the soil.

The demonstration was led by Harper Adams University mechanical researcher Jonathon Gill, who has been working with XAG to promote the use of drones in the UK. After pre-programming parameters on the agri-app, his team deployed the drones and robots with a few simple clicks to conduct autonomous operations.

"Everybody can use a smartphone app to give a path plan and locate a particular task zone for your drones. That means the vehicle will stick to the exact path to centimetre accuracy following RTK positioning system, which allows us to do farm work very efficiently without physically getting our feet into the fields," he said.

High tech solutions are also welcomed by the British government to rejuvenate many less developed rural communities. The UK agriculture sector is currently facing a labour shortage because of fewer EU workers coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the end of EU free movement.

