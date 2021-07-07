Start-up Glovo Chooses Digital Voice Solutions From Orange Business Services to Help Expand Customer Experience Globally

Delivery service start-up Glovo, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has engaged Orange Business Services to support its global expansion plans with a wide range of contact center and telephony services.

Initially launched in a few Spanish cities, Glovo has rapidly expanded after successful results. Glovo currently operates in 20 countries in Europe and Africa. The start-up promises to give everyone easy access to anything in their city, from take-away meals and groceries to medicines, delivered within 30 minutes of ordering via its mobile app.

To help the start-up’s launch platform scale for international operations and continued growth, Glovo chose 100% cloud-based digital voice services from Orange. Glovo can now easily deploy telephony services worldwide and ensure call quality, while addressing local requirements for any given country.

Globally connected

Orange Business Services manages Glovo’s international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. The platform provides different types of numbers such as toll free, call connect and routing without any technical or regulatory constraints in more than 150 countries and territories. Billing is provided at both local and central levels, enabling Glovo to better manage its resources.

Business Talk from Orange enables Glovo to optimize its telco costs, replace multiple local providers, and launch services in new countries quickly. The self-care portal allows the company to place orders, configure and manage voice sites and associated options in real-time. The portal also provides visibility on usage.

In addition, Orange has deployed two SIP trunks for Glovo to manage more than one million calls per month and save on traffic and access costs. The SIP trunks also provide Glovo operational simplicity, including the ability to scale, seamlessly integrate multichannel communications, and ensure resiliency.

“Our partnership with Orange Business Services supports our rapid growth strategy, enabling us to bring on board new countries and cities quickly, simplifying overall management and driving down costs. The solution was delivered in four months, and we are extremely happy with it. As a result we are seeing up to a 40% savings on our overall voice budget,” says Ludovic Magnier, Customer Service Platforms Manager, Glovo.