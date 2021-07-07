checkAd

Start-up Glovo Chooses Digital Voice Solutions From Orange Business Services to Help Expand Customer Experience Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 10:00  |  42   |   |   

Delivery service start-up Glovo, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has engaged Orange Business Services to support its global expansion plans with a wide range of contact center and telephony services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005347/en/

Orange Business Services manages Glovo’s international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Orange Business Services manages Glovo’s international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Initially launched in a few Spanish cities, Glovo has rapidly expanded after successful results. Glovo currently operates in 20 countries in Europe and Africa. The start-up promises to give everyone easy access to anything in their city, from take-away meals and groceries to medicines, delivered within 30 minutes of ordering via its mobile app.

To help the start-up’s launch platform scale for international operations and continued growth, Glovo chose 100% cloud-based digital voice services from Orange. Glovo can now easily deploy telephony services worldwide and ensure call quality, while addressing local requirements for any given country.

Globally connected

Orange Business Services manages Glovo’s international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. The platform provides different types of numbers such as toll free, call connect and routing without any technical or regulatory constraints in more than 150 countries and territories. Billing is provided at both local and central levels, enabling Glovo to better manage its resources.

Business Talk from Orange enables Glovo to optimize its telco costs, replace multiple local providers, and launch services in new countries quickly. The self-care portal allows the company to place orders, configure and manage voice sites and associated options in real-time. The portal also provides visibility on usage.

In addition, Orange has deployed two SIP trunks for Glovo to manage more than one million calls per month and save on traffic and access costs. The SIP trunks also provide Glovo operational simplicity, including the ability to scale, seamlessly integrate multichannel communications, and ensure resiliency.

“Our partnership with Orange Business Services supports our rapid growth strategy, enabling us to bring on board new countries and cities quickly, simplifying overall management and driving down costs. The solution was delivered in four months, and we are extremely happy with it. As a result we are seeing up to a 40% savings on our overall voice budget,” says Ludovic Magnier, Customer Service Platforms Manager, Glovo.

Seite 1 von 2
ORANGE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Start-up Glovo Chooses Digital Voice Solutions From Orange Business Services to Help Expand Customer Experience Globally Delivery service start-up Glovo, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has engaged Orange Business Services to support its global expansion plans with a wide range of contact center and telephony services. This press release features multimedia. View …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste