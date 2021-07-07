checkAd

Philips announces first patient enrolled in the WE-TRUST global multicenter stroke study to assess the impact of the Direct to Angio Suite workflow in improving patient outcomes

July 7, 2021

  • First patient enrolled in global multi-center randomized controlled trial with 564 patients at 15 sites comparing the impact of the Direct to Angio Suite workflow (diagnosis and treatment in the angio suite) to the conventional workflow (diagnosis in the CT or MRI suite followed by treatment in the angio suite) on stroke patient outcomes
  • WE-TRUST trial to provide most comprehensive assessment to date with the help of an advanced brain scan technology in the angio suite for more effective and efficient stroke patient outcomes.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the WE-TRUST study at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain, marking the official start of this major multicenter randomized controlled trial to assess if the Direct to Angio Suite workflow can improve outcomes for early time-window stroke patients (less than six hours after stroke onset).

The WE-TRUST (Workflow optimization to rEduce Time to endovascular Reperfusion for Ultra-fast Stroke Treatment) trial will study the clinical impact of the Direct to Angio Suite approach, enabled by a special scan in the angio suite developed by Philips. This approach combines stroke diagnosis and subsequent treatment in the same angio suite, which the study will compare to the conventional workflow of diagnosing patients for treatment in the CT or MRI suite and then treating them in a separate angio suite. The Direct to Angio Suite approach can potentially reduce the time to treatment for early time-window stroke patients for whom every second counts. WE-TRUST will be the first global multicenter randomized controlled trial to assess the impact of the Direct to Angio Suite approach. Besides this clinical trial for early time-window stroke patients, Philips is committed to optimizing the care pathway for stroke patients in general.

“After suffering a stroke, fast time to treatment is paramount to giving patients the best possible outcomes. What we will learn about improving time to treatment in the WE-TRUST trial has the potential to significantly improve how acute stroke patients are diagnosed and treated,” said Dr. Raul Nogueira, Director, Neuroendovascular Service Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady Health in Atlanta, Georgia, and WE-TRUST Principal Investigator. “With the help of an advanced brain scan technology in the angio suite, for example, we intend to eliminate the need for conventional CT or MRI scans for stroke triage in select patients to save valuable time.”

