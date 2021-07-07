checkAd

Philips accelerates stroke diagnosis and treatment with expanded integrated solutions and strategic partnership

July 7, 2021

  • Expanded capabilities of Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion – and new collaboration with NICO.LAB add to the latest advances in Philips’ commitment to reduce time to stroke treatment, a key factor in improving outcomes
  • Partnership enhances Philips’ deep portfolio of solutions across the stroke care pathway with advanced artificial intelligence and cloud capabilities, strengthening care collaboration and optimizing decision making at each step

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB, a MedTech stroke care company. Together with the recently expanded stroke capabilities of Philips Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion – this new partnership significantly advances Philips’ commitment to improving outcomes for people who suffer a stroke. Philips is connecting information, technologies and people across the stroke care pathway, enabling care teams to work quickly and act decisively - a key factor in providing the best patient treatment.

Stroke remains the leading cause of disability
 Globally, one in four adults over the age of 25 will suffer a stroke in their lifetime [1]. Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide [2]. According to the U.S. National Stroke Association, 40% of stroke victims experience moderate to severe impairments that require special needs for the rest of their lives, with another 25% continuing to suffer minor impairments [3].

The key to reducing the risk of death or disability is to get stroke patients treated as quickly as possible. Physicians in an emergency stroke setting are fighting the clock and are under intense pressure to make optimal treatment decisions. Despite the imperative for speed, care teams currently lose valuable time due to gaps in communication, information, and access to stroke expertise.

“The biggest gain for faster treatment for stroke patients is in the workflow,” said Professor Dr. Wim van Zwam, Interventional Radiologist at Maastricht University Medical Center. “Reducing the throughput time of patients requires faster exchange of critical patient information, such as high-quality medical images, between hospitals and departments, in order to decide on the best patient treatment.”

