USU cited as a large established provider in the Enterprise Service Management market

USU cited as a large established provider in the Enterprise Service Management market

07.07.2021
Moeglingen, July 7, 2021

The US analyst firm Forrester Research provides an overview of 30 software providers in its recent report "Now Tech: Enterprise Service Management, Q2 2021". With its software solution for Enterprise Service Management, USU is one of 8 included vendors categorized as large established players and is mentioned as a manufacturer "with ESM-focused functionality". The market study supports companies in the identification and selection of ESM providers and is available for free download on bit.ly/forrester-esm-report

Forrester examined the software manufacturers in detail according to their company size, the functionality of their solution, their geographical presence and their vertical, industry-related market focus. Forrester's independent investigation of the ESM market helps companies shortlist those vendors that best meet their needs. In addition, the analysts make recommendations for improving service delivery and aligning the service desk in companies to advance the ESM strategy.

The USU solution for Enterprise Service Management examined by Forrester is an established standard solution for the digitization of all service processes in companies. It is based on the same technology as USU IT Service Management (ITSM). The methods and tools known from ITSM can thus also be used by all other service areas in the company.

USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to reduce costs, become more agile and reduce risk with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

