ROY Asset Holding SE: Siu Fung Siegfried Lee appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

7 July 2021, Hungen - Mr Siu Fung Siegfried Lee (63) recently was appointed Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888). Mr Lee, who was born in Thailand and holds UK nationality, is the former Chairman and CEO of ROY ceramics Holding SE, now ROY Asset Holding SE. He holds a Master's degree in ceramic machinery from South China University of Technology. He has been an entrepreneur in Hong Kong since 1993 and has more than 35 years of extensive financial experience.



Surasak Lelalertsuphakun, Chairman of the Administrative Board, says: "Siu Fung Siegfried Lee knows the ceramic business very well and he will definitely contribute to the creation of future value. Since the listing of ROY ceramics Holding SE in Germany, Mr Lee has also successfully managed the group's real estate operations in the United States. It is now time to focus on the growing ceramic business since the ROY group bought a German based ceramic tiles factory in July 2019. All board members appreciate his come-back and we are looking forward to working with him."



Siu Fung Siegfried Lee comments: "I am very happy to join the management board again. The European ceramic business has developed positively in the recent past, mainly driven by the acquisition of Klingenberg Dekokeramik GmbH and market growth. I therefore decided to support the hitherto members of the Management board in managing and accelerating future growth."



Siegfried Lee currently lives in California, USA.

About ROY Asset Holding SE

The ROY Group is active as a real estate project developer and as a manufacturer of high-quality ceramic tiles. In the ceramic tile sector, the ROY brand is mainly aimed at luxury hotels, exclusive real estate, public and commercial buildings, real estate developers, retail branches, architects and design houses. In the real estate division, ROY develops high-quality single and multi-family houses, as well as the revitalization of commercial real estate, together with well-known partners - primarily in Houston and Los Angeles in the USA.

