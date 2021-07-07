checkAd

AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size To Reach $17.2 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 10:17  |  46   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI-based surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgeries are boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the shift in preference for minimally invasive surgeries by patients over traditional methods is further bolstering the growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgical interventions
  • The services segment dominated the market in 2020 due to comprehensive contracts of services provided by the key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots.
  • The others segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the growing number of robot-assisted general surgeries and laparoscopies, along with the increasing prevalence of conditions such as breast cancer
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2020, owing to various factors covering ongoing developments in the robotics sector and artificial intelligence, the presence of key players, and a rising number of technological advancements concerning surgical robots in the region

Read 118 page market research report, "AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Services, Instruments And Accessories), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In 2020, services dominated the market with a share of 52.0%. It is attributed to the comprehensive contracts of services provided by key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots. In addition, the technologically advanced algorithms provided by the companies in these products and their upgrades further add to the services segment, thereby increasing its revenue share.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size To Reach $17.2 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global AI-based surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus