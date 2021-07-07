SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI-based surgical robots market size is expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgeries are boosting the growth of the market. In addition, the shift in preference for minimally invasive surgeries by patients over traditional methods is further bolstering the growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the increased efficiency and success rate provided by robotic surgical interventions

The services segment dominated the market in 2020 due to comprehensive contracts of services provided by the key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots.

The others segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to the growing number of robot-assisted general surgeries and laparoscopies, along with the increasing prevalence of conditions such as breast cancer

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.9% in 2020, owing to various factors covering ongoing developments in the robotics sector and artificial intelligence, the presence of key players, and a rising number of technological advancements concerning surgical robots in the region

Read 118 page market research report, "AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Services, Instruments And Accessories), By Application (Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In 2020, services dominated the market with a share of 52.0%. It is attributed to the comprehensive contracts of services provided by key players to the customers and higher maintenance and routine servicing costs associated with the surgical robots. In addition, the technologically advanced algorithms provided by the companies in these products and their upgrades further add to the services segment, thereby increasing its revenue share.