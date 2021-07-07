checkAd

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
07.07.2021, 10:31  |  44   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 8.00 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

MGI raises revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year due to very strong organic growth in H1; Planned Smaato acquisition opens up additional revenue and earnings potential for H2; Increase of our previous estimates and price target

Guidance increase for the 2021 business year

On 30 June 2021, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) announced an increase in its previous corporate guidance for the current financial year due to strong organic growth of more than 30.0% in the first half of the year.
MGI expects to exceed its medium-term growth target of 25.0% to 30.0% annual revenue growth per annum for the 2021 financial year and is now targeting a growth rate more than twice as high as previously expected. This also results in an expected significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2021, with a significantly disproportionate increase in relation to the planned revenue.

Specifically, the company now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 60.0 million to EUR 65.0 million for the current financial year 2021. In the medium term, revenue growth of 25.0% to 30.0% p.a. and an EBITDA increase of 66.0% to 72.0% p.a. are to be achieved.

The high organic growth achieved and the expected dynamic business development are favoured in particular by the strongest organic growth pipeline in the company's history already announced by MGI. In the games segment, various new games were launched, platforms were expanded and additional content was added for download. gamigo has, for example, released Trove in South Korea and Trove on Nintendo Switch as well as the closed beta of Skydome. The MGI Group has also successfully realised other projects in its media business unit (Verve Group). For example, Verve launched operations in Japan and Brazil with teams on the ground. In addition, numerous partnerships have been concluded with publishers and advertisers from the games sector, while Verve has introduced a promising product for efficient user acquisition with the only on-device anonymisation solution ATOM, which replaces the classic 'identifiers for advertisers'.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Seite 1 von 3
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE ISIN: MT0000580101 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 8.00 EUR …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ölpreise geraten nach neuen Mehrjahreshochs deutlich unter Druck
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Konjunkturdaten und Ölpreissorgen belasten Dax
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werte
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow unter Druck - Nasdaq weiter auf Rekordjagd
CDU-Wahlslogan: 'Deutschland gemeinsam machen'
Aktien New York: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werten
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx wegen Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Schuldenziel gestrichen
Ölpreise auf Mehrjahreshochs - Opec+ ohne Fördererhöhung
Titel
ROUNDUP: Opec+ hadert mit Förderpolitik - Verhandlungen gehen am Montag weiter
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
ANALYSE: Metzler ordnet 'Top 10 Liste' neu - Etwas mehr Wachstum im Fokus
WDH/HINWEIS/Aktien New York: Kein Handel an der Wall Street
Ölpreise geraten nach neuen Mehrjahreshochs deutlich unter Druck
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac brechen ein - Analyst: Daten ausreichend für Zulassung
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S erreichen Höchststand seit 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen (deutsch)
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aurubis steuern auf Rekord von 2018 zu
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex schockiert die Anleger mit Kapitalerhöhung
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (deutsch)
ROUNDUP: Opec+ hadert mit Förderpolitik - Verhandlungen gehen am Montag weiter
Aktien New York: Dow sinkt weiter nach US-Zinsentscheid
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
CUREVAC IM FOKUS: In der Warteschlange für die Impfung
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar - Einbruch nach Fed-Aussagen
DGAP-News: Relief veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ...
Curevacs Börsenwert nach Studienenttäuschung halbiert (2) 
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
Aktien New York: Verluste - Biogen-Rally nach zugelassenem Alzheimer-Mittel
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 
Aktien New York: Nasdaq stürzt ab - Anleger schichten um

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:32 Uhr
02.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21