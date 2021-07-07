Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 8.00 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



MGI raises revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year due to very strong organic growth in H1; Planned Smaato acquisition opens up additional revenue and earnings potential for H2; Increase of our previous estimates and price target



Guidance increase for the 2021 business year



On 30 June 2021, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) announced an increase in its previous corporate guidance for the current financial year due to strong organic growth of more than 30.0% in the first half of the year.

MGI expects to exceed its medium-term growth target of 25.0% to 30.0% annual revenue growth per annum for the 2021 financial year and is now targeting a growth rate more than twice as high as previously expected. This also results in an expected significant increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2021, with a significantly disproportionate increase in relation to the planned revenue.



Specifically, the company now expects consolidated revenues in a range of EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 60.0 million to EUR 65.0 million for the current financial year 2021. In the medium term, revenue growth of 25.0% to 30.0% p.a. and an EBITDA increase of 66.0% to 72.0% p.a. are to be achieved.



The high organic growth achieved and the expected dynamic business development are favoured in particular by the strongest organic growth pipeline in the company's history already announced by MGI. In the games segment, various new games were launched, platforms were expanded and additional content was added for download. gamigo has, for example, released Trove in South Korea and Trove on Nintendo Switch as well as the closed beta of Skydome. The MGI Group has also successfully realised other projects in its media business unit (Verve Group). For example, Verve launched operations in Japan and Brazil with teams on the ground. In addition, numerous partnerships have been concluded with publishers and advertisers from the games sector, while Verve has introduced a promising product for efficient user acquisition with the only on-device anonymisation solution ATOM, which replaces the classic 'identifiers for advertisers'.



