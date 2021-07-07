checkAd

Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 5,660
 1,660
 101.760
 100 % -0.52 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 1,320
 760
 100.10
 100 % -0,01 % p.a.
99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052 1,680
 1,420
 95.10
 100 %  0.42 % p.a.
Total 8,660
 3,840
      

Settlement: 9 July 2021





