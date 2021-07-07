Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below: ISINBid mill. DKK (nominal)Sale mill.DKK (nominal)Cut-off pricePro rataYield99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/20245,6601,660101.760100 %-0.52 % p.a.99 24102 DGB …



