Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent 2052
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
5,660
|
1,660
|
101.760
|100 %
|-0.52 % p.a.
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
1,320
|
760
|
100.10
|100 %
|
-0,01 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|
1,680
|
1,420
|
95.10
|100 %
|0.42 % p.a.
|Total
|
8,660
|
3,840
Settlement: 9 July 2021
