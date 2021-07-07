Xi Leave no nation behind in pursuit of human well-being Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 07.07.2021, 10:44 | 21 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 10:44 | BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadaily.com.cn: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, delivered a keynote speech at the Communist Party of China and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing on Tuesday. Here are some highlights from Xi's speech: On the right to development On the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind.

Efforts should be made to bring greater equity, higher efficiency and stronger synergy to global development.

Political parties worldwide should jointly oppose the practice of seeking technology blockade and divide as well as decoupling.

Any political manipulation for the purpose of sabotaging the development of other countries and undercutting the livelihood of other peoples will receive little support and prove futile. On development paths The judgment on whether a country is democratic or not should be made by their people, not by the handful of others.

There are different pathways toward wellbeing, and people of all countries are entitled to choose their own development paths and institutional models.

Democracy is the right of all peoples rather than an exclusive privilege of the few, and there are multiple ways and means to realize democracy instead of a single stereotype.

All efforts of individual countries to independently explore the path to modernization in light of their specific national conditions are worthy of respect.

There doesn't exist a fixed model for the path to modernization, and the path that suits a country will serve it well. On global cooperation Viewed from the perspective of 'my own country first', the world is a cramped and crowded place perpetuated in fierce competition.

Viewed from the perspective of 'a global community with a shared future,' the world is a vast and broad place full of cooperation opportunities.

Political parties worldwide should oppose the practice of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic or attaching a geographical label to the virus.

In the face of the ongoing pandemic, we need to continue with a science-based response approach and advocate solidarity and cooperation so as to close the "immunization gap".

In responding to terrorism and other common enemies of mankind, the pursuit of security and stability should be through cooperation so as to tighten security fences together.

Joint efforts are needed in building a green homeland and mitigating climate change, which poses severe challenges to human existence and development.

International rules should be based on universally-recognized norms rather than the rules of the few.

Cooperation among countries should aim at serving all mankind instead of seeking hegemony by way of group politics.

We should stand opposed to the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism and say no to hegemony and power politics. On China's commitment It is the CPC's unswerving goal to run China's house well, ensure a happy life for over 1.4 billion Chinese people and promote peace and development for all mankind.

The CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide.

China will spare no effort to support international cooperation against COVID-19.

The country will make extremely arduous efforts in delivering its promise of achieving carbon peak.

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or spheres of influence. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558727/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558725/image_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558726/image_3.jpg





