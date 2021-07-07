Agrando closes Series-A financing round with EUR12 million investment (FOTO)

checkAd

Agrando closes Series-A financing round with EUR12 million investment

Munich (ots) - Munich-based AgTech start-up Agrando successfully completed its
Series A with an investment of 12 million Euros. They raise the highest amount
ever in a Series A in agribusiness across Europe. yabeo Impact AG, an impact
fund of early-stage investor yabeo from Munich, leads this round. They are
accompanied by Sony Innovation Fund and Investbridge. Existing investors such as
the technology VC June Fund and the London family office JLR Star are investing
again. The capital enables Agrando, which is on its way to becoming the European
market leader, to invest in internationalisation and R&D.

Agrando, founded in 2017, is an independent platform that connects all players
in agri-trade. They support farmers, retailers and producers using optimised
trading processes, data-based analyses and trade-specific advice. Farms get
access to extensive market knowledge and the largest online shop for
agricultural inputs in German-speaking countries. Retailers and producers can
use Agrando as an additional sales channel or to enter the online trade. The
company already expanded to Austria (2020) and France (2021).

CEO & founder Jonathan Bernwieser: "For a sustainable value chain we need strong
agricultural businesses in Europe." As a farmer's son and business information
scientist, he knows both the agricultural needs and the opportunities through
process optimisation: "Only if farms have access to the market information
relevant to them at all times can they make good decisions and position their
farms for the future."

Saskia Becker, Board Member of yabeo Impact AG: "We want to actively shape the
transformation of agriculture. Agrando has exactly the right solutions for the
future of agriculture. The company plans to digitise European agricultural trade
and make small-structured farms in particular more efficient."

Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager for Sony Innovation Fund: "We, at Sony
Innovation Fund, believe in the benefits of digitizing the farm. Agrando enables
farmers to analyze and understand what they need in order to make the best
decisions and connects them with trusted suppliers, forming a network which will
allow them to more swiftly adjust to the changing environment."

Kristina Lutilsky
presse@agrando.com
https://agrando.com/en-de/press

http://presseportal.de/pm/141290/4961778
Agrando GmbH



