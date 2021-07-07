Agrando closes Series-A financing round with EUR12 million investment (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - Munich-based AgTech start-up Agrando successfully completed its

Series A with an investment of 12 million Euros. They raise the highest amount

ever in a Series A in agribusiness across Europe. yabeo Impact AG, an impact

fund of early-stage investor yabeo from Munich, leads this round. They are

accompanied by Sony Innovation Fund and Investbridge. Existing investors such as

the technology VC June Fund and the London family office JLR Star are investing

again. The capital enables Agrando, which is on its way to becoming the European

market leader, to invest in internationalisation and R&D.



Agrando, founded in 2017, is an independent platform that connects all players

in agri-trade. They support farmers, retailers and producers using optimised

trading processes, data-based analyses and trade-specific advice. Farms get

access to extensive market knowledge and the largest online shop for

agricultural inputs in German-speaking countries. Retailers and producers can

use Agrando as an additional sales channel or to enter the online trade. The

company already expanded to Austria (2020) and France (2021).







agricultural businesses in Europe." As a farmer's son and business information

scientist, he knows both the agricultural needs and the opportunities through

process optimisation: "Only if farms have access to the market information

relevant to them at all times can they make good decisions and position their

farms for the future."



Saskia Becker, Board Member of yabeo Impact AG: "We want to actively shape the

transformation of agriculture. Agrando has exactly the right solutions for the

future of agriculture. The company plans to digitise European agricultural trade

and make small-structured farms in particular more efficient."



Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager for Sony Innovation Fund: "We, at Sony

Innovation Fund, believe in the benefits of digitizing the farm. Agrando enables

farmers to analyze and understand what they need in order to make the best

decisions and connects them with trusted suppliers, forming a network which will

allow them to more swiftly adjust to the changing environment."



Contact:



Kristina Lutilsky

mailto:presse@agrando.com

https://agrando.com/en-de/press



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/141290/4961778

OTS: Agrando GmbH





CEO & founder Jonathan Bernwieser: "For a sustainable value chain we need strongagricultural businesses in Europe." As a farmer's son and business informationscientist, he knows both the agricultural needs and the opportunities throughprocess optimisation: "Only if farms have access to the market informationrelevant to them at all times can they make good decisions and position theirfarms for the future."Saskia Becker, Board Member of yabeo Impact AG: "We want to actively shape thetransformation of agriculture. Agrando has exactly the right solutions for thefuture of agriculture. The company plans to digitise European agricultural tradeand make small-structured farms in particular more efficient."Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager for Sony Innovation Fund: "We, at SonyInnovation Fund, believe in the benefits of digitizing the farm. Agrando enablesfarmers to analyze and understand what they need in order to make the bestdecisions and connects them with trusted suppliers, forming a network which willallow them to more swiftly adjust to the changing environment."Contact:Kristina Lutilskymailto:presse@agrando.comhttps://agrando.com/en-de/pressAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/141290/4961778OTS: Agrando GmbH