TRANSITION — STABILIZATION NOTICE

Transition S.A. (Paris:TRAN) (the “ Company ” or “ Transition ”) has received notification that Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acting as stabilization manager on behalf of the Bookrunners (as defined below) (the “ Stabilization Manager ”) has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3(2)(d) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the “ Market Abuse Regulation ”)) in relation to the first admission to trading on the professional segment ( compartiment professionnel ) of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris of certain of its securities pursuant to the Prospectus (as defined below).

Transition S.A.

Securities: Actions de préférence stipulées rachetables

assorties de bons de souscription d’actions

ordinaires de la Société rachetables

(ISIN : FR00140039U7)

Market : Euronext Paris, compartiment professionnel

Stabilization Manager: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Pursuant to Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the “Delegated Regulation”), the Company, on the basis of the information disclosed by the Stabilization Manager, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (or any entity acting on its behalf) as stabilization agent.

For each of the dates during which stabilization transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Lowest Price

(EUR) Highest Price

(EUR) Trading Venues 28 June 2021 9.95 9.95 PARE

This press release is also issued on behalf of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE pursuant to Article 6(2) of the Delegated Regulation.

Important information

No communication and no information in respect of this transaction may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would be required. The issue, the subscription for or the purchase of the securities of Transition may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Transition assumes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.