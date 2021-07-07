Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Sports Media Platform Dongqiudi to Deliver Real-time Sports Information

SHENZHEN, China, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dongqiudi, a leading sports media company which operates a sports news App in China. Aurora Mobile will leverage its AI-driven technology to help Dongqiudi deliver timely and accurate information on live football matches. During the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, Dongqiudi became a major channel for fans to access real-time information about goals, scores and substitutions for each match as the rivalries between major football teams attracted worldwide attention.

Since its launch on December 5, 2013, Dongqiudi has dominated the sports information scene in the face of fierce competition from traditional sports portals such as Sina and NetEase, and popular vertical media like Hupu and Zhibo8. At the same time, more media outlets entered into the booming sports information sector one after another. Dongqiudi gained popularity among fans with its comprehensive and in-depth content and seamless user experience, which easily stand out from the competition.

In terms of daily sports content, sports fans had increasing difficulties searching for sports news due to fragmented media information. To address these issues, Dongqiudi broadcasts streamlined information, concise reports, in-depth topics, and comprehensive data through its highly interactive community channels. Dongqiudi’s short, direct and comprehensive coverage has been a hit with sports fans since its beginning. Another important part of Dongqiudi’s continued success is user experience. Compared with other news categories, sports content is usually event driven and requires even faster, time sensitive updates. Through the collaboration, Aurora Mobile will leverage its AI-driven technology to help Dongqiudi deliver stable and timely sports information with JPush, its machine learning-based push notification services.

As an early developer of mobile push notifications for Android devices, JPush supports functions such as multi-channel delivery of notifications, intelligent user grouping, rich data monitoring, and trace-free message withdrawal. Aurora Mobile has a proven architecture that can host tens of billions of daily visitors on access frameworks accumulated over the years. The Company continues to help developers reach a more engaged user base, and at the same time has expanded the channel for custom messages to multiple mobile service providers, which has effectively improved the message delivery experience. The well-designed mobile capabilities of JPush continues to deliver timely and stable push notifications for the Dongqiudi App, installed on different manufacturers’ mobile phone brands.