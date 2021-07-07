Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report 2021 on 21 July 2021

Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. – 30.6.2021 on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 at 12.00 EEST. The Interim Report will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the second quarter 2021.

Date and time: Wednesday, 21 July 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2021_0721_enento_q2

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104

United States, LA: +1 323-794-2095

United States, NY: +1 929-477-0630

The conference ID code: 584612

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.