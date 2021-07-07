P2 Gold Provides Update on Gabbs Project

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on activities underway at its wholly-owned gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.

Exploration Manager Appointed

Fred Brown, M.Sc. (Eng), RM-SME, P.Geo., has been appointed Exploration Manager for the Gabbs Project as well as for P2’s projects in Oregon. Mr. Brown is a professional mining geologist with over 30 years’ experience in mineral resource management, including open-pit and underground operations. He has worked on precious metal, base metal and diamond mining projects in eastern and southern Africa, Australia, Europe, Canada, South America and the United States. His experience includes operational management, feasibility studies, due diligence audits, mine evaluation, resource estimation and deposit modeling. Mr. Brown is one of the authors of P2’s National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Gabbs Gold-Copper Property dated January 13, 2021 and filed on www.sedar.com on March 11, 2021.

Exploration Permit in Hand

The Bureau of Land Management has reviewed the Company’s Notice to Conduct Exploration Activities on the Sullivan and Car Body Zones at the Gabbs Project and determined it to be complete. The Company has posted the required reclamation bond and is now in a position to commence drilling at the Sullivan and Car Body Zones.

The Company recently filed a separate Notice to Conduct Exploration Activities with the Bureau of Land Management for the Lucky Strike Zone and the northwest part of the Gabbs Project.

Phase One Drill Program Expanded

The Phase One Drill Program has been expanded to include 1,000 meters of diamond drilling in addition to the planned 8,000 meters of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling. A diamond drill is expected to mobilize to site in mid-July. In addition to analytical data, the diamond drilling will provide information to confirm the geological model for the Sullivan and Car Body zones and drill core for additional metallurgical test work.

The Company has entered into an agreement with a Nevada-based RC drill contractor for the 8,000-meter RC drill program. The contractor expects to mobilize a RC drill rig to site later this quarter.

Geophysics and Hyperspectral Study

A gradient induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey has been completed over the Sullivan Zone to develop a signature profile of the known mineralization and to highlight potential extensions of the mineralization as the zone remains open. A gradient IP geophysical survey is especially well suited for defining near surface mineralization that can be exploited by open pit mining methods. The survey comprises 16-line kilometers covering an area measuring 1 kilometer by 1.5 kilometers. The results of the survey will be reported following analysis of the data.

