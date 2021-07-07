checkAd

ID Logistics Group Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021 :

  • 4,809 ID Logistics Group shares
  • € 1,546,003.36 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020 :

  • 3,187 ID Logistics Group shares
  • € 1,862,197.75 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2021, the following have been executed :

  • 3,052 buy transactions
  • 3,190 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were :

  • 29,326 shares and € 6,778,285.50 buy
  • 27,704 shares and € 6,462,091.00 sell

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2,826,894.00
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – FRANCE
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :
 ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

Wertpapier


