checkAd

Kingfisher Begins Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project to Test the Cloud Drifter Trend

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 11:30  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia. The maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 5,000 meters over ~15 holes. Diamond drilling will test the Cloud Drifter Trend which is defined by a 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly including 50 samples over 1 g/t Au and rock samples grading up to 128.9 g/t Au.

The previously announced induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the Goldrange Project is currently underway and surveying to date has highlighted several chargeability and resistivity anomalies throughout the trend. Incoming IP geophysical data is being used for drill targeting and the final results of this survey will be communicated to the market once the survey and analysis is completed.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher states "We are thrilled to begin drill testing this exciting epizonal gold target. Since beginning our 2021 field program at the Goldrange Project in early May, we have made significant progress on our regional programs in addition to completing initial drill pad construction and IP geophysical surveying at the Cloud Drifter Trend. Initial IP geophysical data has highlighted several chargeability anomalies coincident with mapped zones of quartz-sulfide vein swarms and high tenor gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies. This provides additional confidence in our drill targeting within the prospective Cloud Drifter Trend."

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

Initial work completed by Kingfisher in 2020 included infill and confirmation soil sampling within the Cloud Drifter Trend. The 2020 survey (see March 31, 2021 release) outlined a 3 km-long gold-in-soil anomaly with 134 samples over 0.5 g/t Au and 50 samples over 1 g/t Au with a highlight of 22.08 g/t Au. Rock sampling returned highly anomalous gold grades with 312 samples (see April 14, 2021 release) averaging 6.26 g/t Au and a highlight of 128.9 g/t Au. Backpack drilling within the Cloud Drifter Trend included highlights of 6.9 m of 10.84 g/t Au (BP-ST-20-01) (see April 21, 2021 release) and 8.3 m of 0.97 g/t Au (BP-CD-20-02) separated by ~750 m. Plan view maps of the initial planned drill holes at the Cloud Drifter Trend are outlined in figures 1 and 2 below.

Seite 1 von 4
Kingfisher Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingfisher Begins Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project to Test the Cloud Drifter Trend VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...