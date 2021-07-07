Kingfisher Begins Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project to Test the Cloud Drifter Trend

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of …

The previously announced induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the Goldrange Project is currently underway and surveying to date has highlighted several chargeability and resistivity anomalies throughout the trend. Incoming IP geophysical data is being used for drill targeting and the final results of this survey will be communicated to the market once the survey and analysis is completed.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia. The maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 5,000 meters over ~15 holes. Diamond drilling will test the Cloud Drifter Trend which is defined by a 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly including 50 samples over 1 g/t Au and rock samples grading up to 128.9 g/t Au.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher states "We are thrilled to begin drill testing this exciting epizonal gold target. Since beginning our 2021 field program at the Goldrange Project in early May, we have made significant progress on our regional programs in addition to completing initial drill pad construction and IP geophysical surveying at the Cloud Drifter Trend. Initial IP geophysical data has highlighted several chargeability anomalies coincident with mapped zones of quartz-sulfide vein swarms and high tenor gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies. This provides additional confidence in our drill targeting within the prospective Cloud Drifter Trend."

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

Initial work completed by Kingfisher in 2020 included infill and confirmation soil sampling within the Cloud Drifter Trend. The 2020 survey (see March 31, 2021 release) outlined a 3 km-long gold-in-soil anomaly with 134 samples over 0.5 g/t Au and 50 samples over 1 g/t Au with a highlight of 22.08 g/t Au. Rock sampling returned highly anomalous gold grades with 312 samples (see April 14, 2021 release) averaging 6.26 g/t Au and a highlight of 128.9 g/t Au. Backpack drilling within the Cloud Drifter Trend included highlights of 6.9 m of 10.84 g/t Au (BP-ST-20-01) (see April 21, 2021 release) and 8.3 m of 0.97 g/t Au (BP-CD-20-02) separated by ~750 m. Plan view maps of the initial planned drill holes at the Cloud Drifter Trend are outlined in figures 1 and 2 below.