Small World Expands Payout Network Across Nigeria

This initiative follows the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive issued last December 2020 to enable global money transfers to be paid in US dollars in an effort to streamline and increase the flow of formal diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international money transfer provider Small World Financial Services ("Small World") has announced that customers in Nigeria can now receive money in minutes across an even larger bank network than before, with more than 2800 pay out locations, as to well as to their bank account.

Stanley Wachs, Managing Director, Northern Europe & Africa at Small World, said: "Since CBN's announcement around the new directive for global money remittances, we have been working tirelessly to offer our clients the best possible service in an easy, fast and secure way."

"We are delighted to announce that we are partnered with leading banks in Nigeria including Access Bank, EcoBank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa, GT Bank, Fidelity Bank, Polaris Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, Zenith Bank and others soon to come offering our clients nearly 3000 locations for money collection across Nigeria."

"At the heart of our mission is the drive to provide customers with the means to send money to friends, family and loved ones in the fastest and most cost-effective way. I am really excited about this greatly expanded network of partners as it provides more convenience and options for our customers in Nigeria."

Small World customers can send money in minutes to Nigeria for cash pick-up and bank deposit in US Dollars from a Small World branch, agent, over the phone or digitally via the Small World website or app.

About Small World Financial Services

Small World Financial Services is a provider of payment services with a vision of becoming our customer's favourite choice for their global payment needs. We are focused on making a big world small. Put simply, the more people we can help reach family, friends and businesses overseas with money, the smaller the world will become. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, reflecting their diversity in our teams, and empower our teams to deliver the best value and service through our branded global network and digital solutions. Our network of over 300,000 pick-up locations, and our global team of 1,000 people are collectively on a journey to make a big world small for the millions of customers that we serve each year. For further information please visit www.smallworldfs.com/en .

