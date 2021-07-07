RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|TEKNISKA VERKEN LINKOPING AB
|Isin
|SE0013104478
|Coupon, spread
|
FRN
|Maturity
|2023-09-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|
-
|Number of accepted bids
|
-
|Average yield, DM
|
-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|
-
|Highest yield, DM
|
-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|VATTENFALL AB
|Isin
|XS0371797522
|Coupon, spread
|
FRN
|Maturity
|2023-06-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|
-
|Number of accepted bids
|
-
|Average yield, DM
|
-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|
-
|Highest yield, DM
|
-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|
-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-07-07
|Name
|LANTMANNEN EK FOR
|Isin
|SE0013102159
|Coupon, spread
|
FRN
|Maturity
|2026-04-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|
-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|
-
|Number of bids
|
-
|Number of accepted bids
|
-
|Average yield, DM
|
-
