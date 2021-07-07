RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 07.07.2021, 11:30 | 9 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-07-07 Name TEKNISKA VERKEN LINKOPING AB Isin SE0013104478 Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2023-09-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids -

Number of accepted bids -

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-07-07 Name VATTENFALL AB Isin ﻿XS0371797522﻿ Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2023-06-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids -

Number of accepted bids -

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-07-07 Name LANTMANNEN EK FOR Isin SE0013102159 Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2026-04-27 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln -

Volume bought, SEK mln -

Number of bids -

Number of accepted bids -

Average yield, DM -





