Alternative to the company car FREE NOW launches Mobility Budget (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.07.2021, 11:40 | 30 | 0 |
Hamburg (ots) - -An opportunity to expand corporate mobility management: FREE
NOW is responding to the growing demand for flexible, alternative and
sustainable mobility offers with a mobility budget
-More than a job ticket or company car: Employees can use the mobility budget
for the available alternatives: taxis, PHVs, as well as eScooters, eMopeds and
car sharing
NOW is responding to the growing demand for flexible, alternative and
sustainable mobility offers with a mobility budget
-More than a job ticket or company car: Employees can use the mobility budget
for the available alternatives: taxis, PHVs, as well as eScooters, eMopeds and
car sharing
-Exclusive FREE NOW survey together with Civey: After the Covid-19 pandemic, one
in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility more flexible;
there is particularly high approval for this in German metropolitan areas
-The FREE NOW mobility budget will first be launched in Germany, and will then
be used throughout Europe
FREE NOW, Europe's leading mobility platform, will be offering an alternative to
the company car: preferring to travel to work by eScooter or via carsharing is
the watchword of many employees - especially after the Covid-19 crisis. An
exclusive FREE NOW survey together with Civey shows that after the Covid-19
pandemic, one in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility
more flexible; there is particularly high approval for this in German
metropolitan areas.
This is why FREE NOW for Business will now be broadening its own product
portfolio to include a mobility budget for companies and will be offering
business customers new alternatives to fleet management with company cars. Using
the FREE NOW app, employees can use a monthly budget and flexibly book all
mobility alternatives available in their city, such as taxis, PHVs, eScooters,
eMopeds or car sharing.
The FREE NOW mobility budget will initially be widely trialed in Germany before
being subsequently rolled out across borders and in other European countries.
Mobility Budget: An advantage in the competition for young talent
Alexander Mönch, General Manager of FREE NOW Germany, says: "City dwellers and
commuters are looking for reliable, convenient mobility services that they can
link up in a sensible, flexible way. At FREE NOW, we offer exactly this benefit
with our app and our multi mobility partners in many cities within Germany. We
also support companies in becoming overall more sustainable with a mobility
budget for their staff, thereby extending the company's own sustainability
guidelines to fleet management too."
According to a recent Mercer survey, in response to the question of which types
of benefits employees find fairly or very important, mobility (71%) is the most
important, not far behind health benefits (77%) and training and development
(84%). This is one way in which companies can set themselves apart from the
competition if, when vying for young talent, they rely on flexible models that
combine day-to-day and professional mobility, at the same time incorporating
sustainable considerations. "Especially in cities, this offers new opportunities
to reduce individual motorized transport, and to address the most pressing
challenges such as lack of space, traffic and emissions, so contributing to the
success of the transport transformation," Mönch continues.
Despite or maybe because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Kristen Herde,
Managing Director of the recruitment agency yeaHR, adds: "Mobility is on the way
back, but differently. There will be a boom in the autumn, the demand for
skilled workers will increase, and companies will have to diversify. They need
to be digital, they need to have a solid sustainability strategy, they need to
live the 'New Way of Working' and support their staff in doing so. FREE NOW's
mobility budget is a response to all the current megatrends in the world of
work. When it comes to employer branding, we can only advise every company to
start implementing it now."
About FREE NOW:
FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture from BMW and Daimler. In
addition to ride-hailing, FREE NOW also offers micromobility services such as
eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds and Carsharing. It consists of the FREE NOW (ten
European markets) and ?eat (five Latin American markets and one European market)
verticals. Together, the verticals are currently used by 50 million users in 16
markets and over 150 cities and 30,000 corporate clients. This makes FREE NOW
the largest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest growing
ride-hailing platform in Latin America. FREE NOW is working with several third
party providers to give its customers an even wider choice of options for
getting from point A to point B. FREE NOW employs a total of around 1,900 people
in 35 different locations around the world. FREE NOW's CEO is Marc Berg.
More information at: https://free-now.com/de/
FREE NOW Press Contact:
FREE NOW
Jana Tilz
Director of Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 160 95161455
Mail: mailto:jana.tilz@free-now.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4961852
OTS: FREE NOW
in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility more flexible;
there is particularly high approval for this in German metropolitan areas
-The FREE NOW mobility budget will first be launched in Germany, and will then
be used throughout Europe
FREE NOW, Europe's leading mobility platform, will be offering an alternative to
the company car: preferring to travel to work by eScooter or via carsharing is
the watchword of many employees - especially after the Covid-19 crisis. An
exclusive FREE NOW survey together with Civey shows that after the Covid-19
pandemic, one in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility
more flexible; there is particularly high approval for this in German
metropolitan areas.
This is why FREE NOW for Business will now be broadening its own product
portfolio to include a mobility budget for companies and will be offering
business customers new alternatives to fleet management with company cars. Using
the FREE NOW app, employees can use a monthly budget and flexibly book all
mobility alternatives available in their city, such as taxis, PHVs, eScooters,
eMopeds or car sharing.
The FREE NOW mobility budget will initially be widely trialed in Germany before
being subsequently rolled out across borders and in other European countries.
Mobility Budget: An advantage in the competition for young talent
Alexander Mönch, General Manager of FREE NOW Germany, says: "City dwellers and
commuters are looking for reliable, convenient mobility services that they can
link up in a sensible, flexible way. At FREE NOW, we offer exactly this benefit
with our app and our multi mobility partners in many cities within Germany. We
also support companies in becoming overall more sustainable with a mobility
budget for their staff, thereby extending the company's own sustainability
guidelines to fleet management too."
According to a recent Mercer survey, in response to the question of which types
of benefits employees find fairly or very important, mobility (71%) is the most
important, not far behind health benefits (77%) and training and development
(84%). This is one way in which companies can set themselves apart from the
competition if, when vying for young talent, they rely on flexible models that
combine day-to-day and professional mobility, at the same time incorporating
sustainable considerations. "Especially in cities, this offers new opportunities
to reduce individual motorized transport, and to address the most pressing
challenges such as lack of space, traffic and emissions, so contributing to the
success of the transport transformation," Mönch continues.
Despite or maybe because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Kristen Herde,
Managing Director of the recruitment agency yeaHR, adds: "Mobility is on the way
back, but differently. There will be a boom in the autumn, the demand for
skilled workers will increase, and companies will have to diversify. They need
to be digital, they need to have a solid sustainability strategy, they need to
live the 'New Way of Working' and support their staff in doing so. FREE NOW's
mobility budget is a response to all the current megatrends in the world of
work. When it comes to employer branding, we can only advise every company to
start implementing it now."
About FREE NOW:
FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture from BMW and Daimler. In
addition to ride-hailing, FREE NOW also offers micromobility services such as
eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds and Carsharing. It consists of the FREE NOW (ten
European markets) and ?eat (five Latin American markets and one European market)
verticals. Together, the verticals are currently used by 50 million users in 16
markets and over 150 cities and 30,000 corporate clients. This makes FREE NOW
the largest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest growing
ride-hailing platform in Latin America. FREE NOW is working with several third
party providers to give its customers an even wider choice of options for
getting from point A to point B. FREE NOW employs a total of around 1,900 people
in 35 different locations around the world. FREE NOW's CEO is Marc Berg.
More information at: https://free-now.com/de/
FREE NOW Press Contact:
FREE NOW
Jana Tilz
Director of Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 160 95161455
Mail: mailto:jana.tilz@free-now.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4961852
OTS: FREE NOW
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0