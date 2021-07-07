Alternative to the company car FREE NOW launches Mobility Budget (FOTO) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 07.07.2021, 11:40 | 30 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 11:40 | Hamburg (ots) - -An opportunity to expand corporate mobility management: FREE

NOW is responding to the growing demand for flexible, alternative and

sustainable mobility offers with a mobility budget



-More than a job ticket or company car: Employees can use the mobility budget

for the available alternatives: taxis, PHVs, as well as eScooters, eMopeds and

car sharing





in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility more flexible;

there is particularly high approval for this in German metropolitan areas



-The FREE NOW mobility budget will first be launched in Germany, and will then

be used throughout Europe



FREE NOW, Europe's leading mobility platform, will be offering an alternative to

the company car: preferring to travel to work by eScooter or via carsharing is

the watchword of many employees - especially after the Covid-19 crisis. An

exclusive FREE NOW survey together with Civey shows that after the Covid-19

pandemic, one in two employees (51 per cent) wants to make their own mobility

more flexible; there is particularly high approval for this in German

metropolitan areas.



This is why FREE NOW for Business will now be broadening its own product

portfolio to include a mobility budget for companies and will be offering

business customers new alternatives to fleet management with company cars. Using

the FREE NOW app, employees can use a monthly budget and flexibly book all

mobility alternatives available in their city, such as taxis, PHVs, eScooters,

eMopeds or car sharing.



The FREE NOW mobility budget will initially be widely trialed in Germany before

being subsequently rolled out across borders and in other European countries.



Mobility Budget: An advantage in the competition for young talent



Alexander Mönch, General Manager of FREE NOW Germany, says: "City dwellers and

commuters are looking for reliable, convenient mobility services that they can

link up in a sensible, flexible way. At FREE NOW, we offer exactly this benefit

with our app and our multi mobility partners in many cities within Germany. We

also support companies in becoming overall more sustainable with a mobility

budget for their staff, thereby extending the company's own sustainability

guidelines to fleet management too."



According to a recent Mercer survey, in response to the question of which types

of benefits employees find fairly or very important, mobility (71%) is the most

important, not far behind health benefits (77%) and training and development

(84%). This is one way in which companies can set themselves apart from the

competition if, when vying for young talent, they rely on flexible models that

combine day-to-day and professional mobility, at the same time incorporating

sustainable considerations. "Especially in cities, this offers new opportunities

to reduce individual motorized transport, and to address the most pressing

challenges such as lack of space, traffic and emissions, so contributing to the

success of the transport transformation," Mönch continues.



Despite or maybe because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Kristen Herde,

Managing Director of the recruitment agency yeaHR, adds: "Mobility is on the way

back, but differently. There will be a boom in the autumn, the demand for

skilled workers will increase, and companies will have to diversify. They need

to be digital, they need to have a solid sustainability strategy, they need to

live the 'New Way of Working' and support their staff in doing so. FREE NOW's

mobility budget is a response to all the current megatrends in the world of

work. When it comes to employer branding, we can only advise every company to

start implementing it now."



About FREE NOW:



FREE NOW is the multi-service mobility joint venture from

addition to ride-hailing, FREE NOW also offers micromobility services such as

eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds and Carsharing. It consists of the FREE NOW (ten

European markets) and ?eat (five Latin American markets and one European market)

verticals. Together, the verticals are currently used by 50 million users in 16

markets and over 150 cities and 30,000 corporate clients. This makes FREE NOW

the largest multi-service mobility provider in Europe and the fastest growing

ride-hailing platform in Latin America. FREE NOW is working with several third

party providers to give its customers an even wider choice of options for

getting from point A to point B. FREE NOW employs a total of around 1,900 people

in 35 different locations around the world. FREE NOW's CEO is Marc Berg.



More information at: https://free-now.com/de/



FREE NOW Press Contact:



FREE NOW

Jana Tilz

Director of Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 160 95161455

Mail: mailto:jana.tilz@free-now.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135702/4961852

OTS: FREE NOW





