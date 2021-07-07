Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Continued infrastructure development, and the growth of the construction and mining industries, and the subsequent need for the development of road infrastructure are expected to drive the growth. The unabated growth of the e-commerce industry, which has drastically transformed the logistics industry, is also expected to drive the demand for commercial vehicles. Advanced in technology and the continued integration of telematics and communication capabilities into commercial vehicles also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the dynamic nature of these vehicles. LCVs can be modified and used for the transportation of goods as well as passengers
- Logistics was the largest segment in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 530.85 billion over the forecast period. The growing trade activities in developing economies coupled with the strengthening logistics infrastructure are some of the prime factors that are expected to drive the segment growth
- North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020. As a result, easy availability of convenient financing options, a strong emphasis by the governments in the region to ensure in-house automotive production, and aggressive investments in infrastructure development are some of the factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market
Read 110 page market research report, "Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (LCVs, Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches), By End Use (Industrial, Mining & Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare