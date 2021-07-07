checkAd

Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 11:35  |  43   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Continued infrastructure development, and the growth of the construction and mining industries, and the subsequent need for the development of road infrastructure are expected to drive the growth. The unabated growth of the e-commerce industry, which has drastically transformed the logistics industry, is also expected to drive the demand for commercial vehicles. Advanced in technology and the continued integration of telematics and communication capabilities into commercial vehicles also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

GVR logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the dynamic nature of these vehicles. LCVs can be modified and used for the transportation of goods as well as passengers
  • Logistics was the largest segment in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 530.85 billion over the forecast period. The growing trade activities in developing economies coupled with the strengthening logistics infrastructure are some of the prime factors that are expected to drive the segment growth
  • North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020. As a result, easy availability of convenient financing options, a strong emphasis by the governments in the region to ensure in-house automotive production, and aggressive investments in infrastructure development are some of the factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market

Read 110 page market research report, "Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (LCVs, Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches), By End Use (Industrial, Mining & Construction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Seite 1 von 4
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global commercial vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:30 UhrAnzeige
09:46 Uhr
08:40 Uhr
08:40 Uhr
DAX – angezählt
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
06.07.21
06.07.21Anzeige
06.07.21
06.07.21
DAX: Impuls voraus?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
05.07.21
05.07.21
EURO STOXX 50: Kern-Trading-Range
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige