SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial vehicles market size is expected to reach USD 1.82 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Continued infrastructure development, and the growth of the construction and mining industries, and the subsequent need for the development of road infrastructure are expected to drive the growth. The unabated growth of the e-commerce industry, which has drastically transformed the logistics industry, is also expected to drive the demand for commercial vehicles. Advanced in technology and the continued integration of telematics and communication capabilities into commercial vehicles also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.