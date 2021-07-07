Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Buys Crazy Tiger Energy Drinks for DKK 610 Million (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew acquires French energy drinks brand Crazy Tiger at enterprise value of around DKK 610 million.Outlook unchanged at FY EBIT DKK 1,525-1,625 millionSays MC Energy holds around 10% volume share in the fast-growing energy drinks …



