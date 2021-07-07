Envirotech Vehicles Receives Purchase Order For Five Vehicles From Joseph Holdings

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has received a purchase order valued at approximately $400,000 …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has received a purchase order valued at approximately $400,000 from Joseph Holdings, Inc. ("Joseph Holdings") for three trucks and two vans. In June 2021, Envirotech announced that it had entered into a Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") Agreement with Joseph Holdings, allowing the Barbados-based company specializing in waste management services, to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the Caribbean. The Company expects to deliver the vehicles in the third quarter of 2021.

"This order is a promising start to our FAR relationship with Joseph Holdings and we're pleased to have this opportunity to begin providing our innovative, high-quality, conventional and special purposed electric vehicles to the Caribbean market," said Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. "As they expand their operations in the region, we look to Joseph Holdings as a valued partner, with the longstanding customer base and leasing capabilities to also enable Envirotech to establish our market presence. We look forward to growing this partnership as we mutually pursue opportunities to capitalize on the increasing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

Joseph Holdings, through companies it owns and manages, is one of the largest providers of waste management and construction services in Barbados and the Caribbean. Joseph Holdings has a nine-year plan to invest in environmentally friendly infrastructure, vehicles and processes to help provide their waste handling solutions. In addition, Barbados recently announced its goal to become a fossil-fuel-free economy by 2030.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.