Sonder Holdings Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results Driven by Rapidly Increasing Travel Demand and Continued Operational Excellence

Sonder Holdings Inc. (Sonder” or the “Company), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience, today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. Sonder delivered robust unit and revenue growth, driven by strong indicators of a resurgence in travel demand. The Company believes its results show the differentiated value of its technology-enabled experience for both guests and real estate owners. In April 2021, Sonder entered into an agreement to combine with Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (“GMII”) (Nasdaq: GMIIU, GMII and GMIIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of The Gores Group, LLC and Metropoulos & Co. In connection with its previously announced proposed business combination, GMII today announced the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement.

“We’re thrilled with our strong first quarter results, which exceeded expectations across all key performance metrics. This momentum has continued to intensify through April and May, underscoring the start of what we expect to be a historic travel and hospitality rebound,” said Francis Davidson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonder. “We anticipate demand will continue increasing as more people feel safe to travel again, creating significant and sustainable tailwinds for Sonder during the traditional peak leisure summer season and beyond. We believe that our tech-enabled, contactless experience provides reassurance to travelers emerging from the pandemic, and that we are well positioned to meet those needs with comfortable and inspiring spaces across the globe.”

“We had an exceptionally strong Memorial Day Weekend this year, with Average Daily Rates (ADR) achieving 95%+ of 2019 Memorial Day Weekend levels, and we’re continuing to see this accelerating ADR momentum into Q2 2021, highlighting the increase in travel demand relative to the start of the pandemic,” said Sanjay Banker, President and Chief Financial Officer of Sonder. “Given the strong start to the year, we are re-affirming our outlook for 2021 full year revenue growth of 49%, as well as our objective to grow our Total Portfolio by over 6,000 units (over 50% growth) this year.”

