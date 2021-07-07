checkAd

Goliath Commences 2021 Maiden Drill Campaign on Its Extensive New High-Grade Gold-Silver Discovery in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

Highlights:

  • The Surebet Zone is highly mineralized at surface with 1000 meters of strike having 500 meters of vertical relief and 1000 meters of inferred down dip extension that remains open in all directions.

  • The Surebet Zone has an average true width of 9.84 meters and grade of 10.68 g/t AuEq (7.59 g/t Au), channel highlights include:

    • 13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters true width

    • 14.11 g/t AuEq over 10.0 meters true width
  • First area to be drill tested is the Cliff Zone where a fresh angular float sample assayed 967.99 g/t AuEq (29.72 oz/t Au & 97.19 oz/t Ag).

  • ~ 5000 meters of drilling targeting the extensive high-grade gold-silver structure discovery exposed at surface along strike and to depth.

  • Surebet Zone 3D Model & Proposed Drill Locations Video (Click Here).

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report its 2021 maiden diamond drill campaign has commenced at its 100% controlled Golddigger Project. The campaign is designed to trace the high-grade gold-silver zone exposed at surface along 1,000 meters (1km) of strike and to depth at the Surebet Zone discovery that currently averages 9.84 meters wide grading 10.68 g/t AuEq (7.59 g/t Au). This new discovery also has 500 meters of vertical relief and 1000 meters of inferred down dip extent. The Golddigger Project is in a mining friendly jurisdiction and world class geological setting near Stewart, BC in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Both the Homestake Ridge deposit and Dolly Varden Silver mine are close in proximity.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor to Goliath commented: “Goliath's aggressive 5,000 meter diamond drill program will enable a definitive test of the Surebet mineralized zone this season. Holes will be drilled from strategically positioned locations above this robust moderately west-dipping mineralized zone to test shallow areas and to down-dip depths of approximately 500 meters. Interestingly, the likely source of mineralizing fluids is an intrusion situated around 2 kilometers to the west. Therefore, it is conceivable that mineralization may extend beyond the limits of our current planned drill program. We think this year's program will demonstrate we are at the tip of an iceberg.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goliath Commences 2021 Maiden Drill Campaign on Its Extensive New High-Grade Gold-Silver Discovery in the Golden Triangle, B.C. Highlights: The Surebet Zone is highly mineralized at surface with 1000 meters of strike having 500 meters of vertical relief and 1000 meters of inferred down dip extension that remains open in all directions.The Surebet Zone has an average true …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus