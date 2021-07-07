Goliath Commences 2021 Maiden Drill Campaign on Its Extensive New High-Grade Gold-Silver Discovery in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Highlights:



The Surebet Zone is highly mineralized at surface with 1000 meters of strike having 500 meters of vertical relief and 1000 meters of inferred down dip extension that remains open in all directions.





The Surebet Zone has an average true width of 9.84 meters and grade of 10.68 g/t AuEq (7.59 g/t Au), channel highlights include:



13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters true width



14.11 g/t AuEq over 10.0 meters true width



First area to be drill tested is the Cliff Zone where a fresh angular float sample assayed 967.99 g/t AuEq (29.72 oz/t Au & 97.19 oz/t Ag).





~ 5000 meters of drilling targeting the extensive high-grade gold-silver structure discovery exposed at surface along strike and to depth.





Surebet Zone 3D Model & Proposed Drill Locations Video (Click Here).



TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report its 2021 maiden diamond drill campaign has commenced at its 100% controlled Golddigger Project. The campaign is designed to trace the high-grade gold-silver zone exposed at surface along 1,000 meters (1km) of strike and to depth at the Surebet Zone discovery that currently averages 9.84 meters wide grading 10.68 g/t AuEq (7.59 g/t Au). This new discovery also has 500 meters of vertical relief and 1000 meters of inferred down dip extent. The Golddigger Project is in a mining friendly jurisdiction and world class geological setting near Stewart, BC in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Both the Homestake Ridge deposit and Dolly Varden Silver mine are close in proximity.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor to Goliath commented: “Goliath's aggressive 5,000 meter diamond drill program will enable a definitive test of the Surebet mineralized zone this season. Holes will be drilled from strategically positioned locations above this robust moderately west-dipping mineralized zone to test shallow areas and to down-dip depths of approximately 500 meters. Interestingly, the likely source of mineralizing fluids is an intrusion situated around 2 kilometers to the west. Therefore, it is conceivable that mineralization may extend beyond the limits of our current planned drill program. We think this year's program will demonstrate we are at the tip of an iceberg.”