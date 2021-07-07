Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud

Organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure while maintaining continuous compliance

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announces that it is extending its multi-cloud support through the integration of Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group and a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alibaba Cloud’s customers will benefit from enhanced cloud network security and posture management, while other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments.

