checkAd

Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

Organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure while maintaining continuous compliance

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announces that it is extending its multi-cloud support through the integration of Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group and a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alibaba Cloud’s customers will benefit from enhanced cloud network security and posture management, while other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments.

According to Gartner, 81% of organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to give them the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each workload. When looking to maximize security within such an environment, organizations require visibility and ease of management. Through the integration, organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads, while maintaining continuous compliance thanks to the ability to:

  • Deploy advanced security capabilities including firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), application control, Internet Protocol Security Virtual Private Network (IPsec VPN), antivirus, threat prevention, anti-bot, and more.
  • Gain visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure with a fully unified, integrated cloud native solution.
  • Achieve and maintain compliance with a robust library of out-of-the-box compliance and governance rulesets, as well as easy customization with Check Point’s Governance Specification Language (GSL) builder.

“Alibaba Cloud is pleased that Check Point Software has expanded its cloud support by integrating with us,” said Hong Choing, Head of Global ISV Ecosystem and Strategic Alliances, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “This collaboration will benefit our customers that are looking for protection across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud Organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure while maintaining continuous complianceSAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus