Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud
Organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure while maintaining continuous compliance
SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announces that it is extending its multi-cloud support
through the integration of Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group and a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
Alibaba Cloud’s customers will benefit from enhanced cloud network security and posture management, while other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud
environments.
According to Gartner, 81% of organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to give them the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each workload. When looking to maximize security within such an environment, organizations require visibility and ease of management. Through the integration, organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads, while maintaining continuous compliance thanks to the ability to:
- Deploy advanced security capabilities including firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), application control, Internet Protocol Security Virtual Private Network (IPsec VPN), antivirus, threat prevention, anti-bot, and more.
- Gain visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure with a fully unified, integrated cloud native solution.
-
Achieve and maintain compliance with a robust library of out-of-the-box compliance and governance rulesets, as well as easy customization with Check Point’s Governance
Specification Language (GSL) builder.
“Alibaba Cloud is pleased that Check Point Software has expanded its cloud support by integrating with us,” said Hong Choing, Head of Global ISV Ecosystem and Strategic Alliances, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “This collaboration will benefit our customers that are looking for protection across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud.”
