Search Minerals Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol SHCMF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (“Search” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMY) (OTCQB: SHCMF), is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. under the stock symbol “SHCMF”. The Company’s common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SMY”.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that may not yet quality for OTCQX. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SHCMF/overview

“We are pleased to have the Company’s common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB to help introduce the Company to a broader audience. Trading on the OTCQB will assist in increasing Search’s visibility in the U.S. and offering U.S. prospective investors exposure to our Critical Rare Earth Element District in South-East Labrador,” stated Greg Andrews, President and CEO of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Andrews
President and CEO
Tel: 604-998-3432
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Critical Rare Earth Element (“CREE”) District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Projects, which are road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced FOX MEADOW, AWESOME FOX and SILVER FOX as new CREE prospects very similar to and in close proximity to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from ACOA.

Search has been selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service (“AGS”) initiative, which supports high growth companies.   AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop’ model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

