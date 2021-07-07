Planet 13 Adds Moxie as Third Store-in-Store at the New Orange County California SuperStore

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces Moxie as the third store-in-store, with Select and …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces Moxie as the third store-in-store, with Select and …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces Moxie as the third store-in-store, with Select and STIIIZY, in the new Orange County SuperStore ("P13 OC"). The OC SuperStore opened on July 1st 2021. "We are thrilled to add our third store-in-store partner to continue creating a differentiated and exceptional retail experience at our Orange County SuperStore. Our second SuperStore location opened on July 1st to a crowd of excited customers. Moxie has built a reputation for being a customer first, socially responsible, premium cannabis brand and we are proud to partner with them and showcase their popular products in the OC SuperStore," said Bob Groesbeck Co-CEO of Planet 13. "It has been great to welcome Californians for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. It took multiple quarters for the Las Vegas SuperStore to start seeing its potential and we expect the same in Orange County as we refine our operations, entertainment and marketing."