Planet 13 Adds Moxie as Third Store-in-Store at the New Orange County California SuperStore
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, announces Moxie as the third store-in-store, with Select and STIIIZY, in the new Orange County SuperStore ("P13 OC"). The OC SuperStore opened on July 1st 2021.
"We are thrilled to add our third store-in-store partner to continue creating a differentiated and exceptional retail experience at our Orange County SuperStore. Our second SuperStore location opened on July 1st to a crowd of excited customers. Moxie has built a reputation for being a customer first, socially responsible, premium cannabis brand and we are proud to partner with them and showcase their popular products in the OC SuperStore," said Bob Groesbeck Co-CEO of Planet 13. "It has been great to welcome Californians for the first time, and we know the best is yet to come. It took multiple quarters for the Las Vegas SuperStore to start seeing its potential and we expect the same in Orange County as we refine our operations, entertainment and marketing."
About Planet 13
Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to the ongoing operations at the Facility and the amendment to the Lease.
