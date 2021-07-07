SolarWinds to Examine Service Desk Automation and Metrics at Service Management World

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its gold sponsorship of Service Management World, July 21-22, 2021. SolarWinds Head Geek Chrystal Taylor will deliver a technical session on service desk monitoring and automation and a video discussion group on service management metrics. The company will also showcase SolarWinds Service Desk, an IT service management (ITSM) product, in its virtual booth.

“A robust IT service management strategy can help organizations simplify daily tasks, automate cross-departmental workflows, provide employees with easy access to resources, and budget for technology needs,” said Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer, SolarWinds. “We look forward to participating in Service Management World to discuss how technology professionals can leverage ITSM concepts and tools—like monitoring, automation, and metrics—to ultimately enable the delivery of quality services to the business and employees as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

Combining interactive, outcome-oriented education and meaningful networking, Service Management World explores the strategic and tactical elements of the optimal service management strategy—for IT operations and across the enterprise. The North American virtual conference features roughly 50 sessions across two tracks, including interactive discussions, networking, and panel formats.

Service Management World attendees will have the opportunity to participate in two interactive discussion sessions hosted by SolarWinds. These sessions include:

Meaningful Metrics for World-Class Service Management

Abstract: Support organizations are obsessed with providing world-class service, and rightly so. But how do you know when you’ve unlocked that achievement? The only way to be sure is by measuring meaningful metrics. Bring your insights and questions to this interactive roundtable to learn how you can isolate the most meaningful metrics for your organization/industry.

Chrystal Taylor, SolarWinds Head Geek What: 60-minute Video Discussion Group

60-minute Video Discussion Group When: July 21, 2021, 10:30–11:30 a.m. ET

July 21, 2021, 10:30–11:30 a.m. ET Where: 2021 Conference Schedule

The Sidekicks Your Service Desk Heroes Need: Monitoring and Automation