checkAd

Liberty Announces Successful digiFrac Electric Frac Pump Field Test

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty”) announced today the successful completion of the rigorous field testing of Liberty’s digiFrac electric pump. Developed by Liberty’s ST9 commercial equipment division, digiFrac is the industry’s first purpose-built fully integrated electric frac pump with high power density and significantly lower emissions relative to the best next generation frac technology available in the market.

Final field testing for digiFrac was completed on a three well pad with 24-hour operations for a large E&P partner in the Delaware Basin of West Texas. The digiFrac pump represented 10% of pumping capacity on location and affirmed confidence for commercial production. The system became Liberty’s preferred capacity for rate changes and adjustments with 0.1 barrel per minute micro control system ability during the completions.

The field test comes after three years of internal research and development resulting in the delivery of a state-of-the-art electric pump engineered for flexibility, from adaptable electric power sources to next generation equipment integration. The digiFrac platform will allow flexibility to incorporate electricity from central generation or the grid if available. The digiFrac pump will also anchor a fully electric frac fleet by integrating with Liberty’s existing electric wireline and backside equipment including blender, hydration, and sand handling, culminating in the industry’s first complete designed for purpose electric suite of frac technology.

“The successful development and field test of digiFrac is a milestone for the industry and reflects Liberty’s commitment to continued innovation in ESG technologies. When commercialized, digiFrac will represent the most advanced frac system available, allowing our customers to raise efficiency and control of their operations while lowering their emission profiles,” said Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty.

“Adding the digiFrac electric pump allowed for precision rate control we have not been able to accomplish before. The digiFrac pump quickly became the control center of location. This technology is going to be a game changer for future operations,” said Jesse Dees, Liberty Service Leader for Eclipse crew.

About Liberty

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information about Liberty, please contact Investor Relations at IR@libertyfrac.com.

Liberty Oilfield Services Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberty Announces Successful digiFrac Electric Frac Pump Field Test Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty”) announced today the successful completion of the rigorous field testing of Liberty’s digiFrac electric pump. Developed by Liberty’s ST9 commercial equipment division, digiFrac is the industry’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.06.21
08.06.21
07.06.21