Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination with Heliogen, Inc., a Leading Provider of AI-Enabled Concentrated Solar Energy; Combined Company Expected to Be Listed on New York Stock Exchange

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Athena”) (NYSE: ATHN), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. Following the business combination, Athena expects to be renamed “Heliogen, Inc.” and will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “HLGN”.

Heliogen’s modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar power plants have the potential to revolutionize the energy market by alleviating intermittency issues associated with renewable sources of power generation. Heliogen’s technology is designed to flatten the power generation curve by using concentrated solar power with storage to increase the availability of energy to industry. The Company’s proprietary heliostat layout and control system facilitate concentration of the sun’s rays and has the ability to generate temperatures at the point of focus that can exceed 1,000 degrees centigrade. This heat can then be captured and converted for industrial use, power generation, or to produce green hydrogen fuel, with the goal of providing near-24 hour renewable energy that could replace fossil fuels with concentrated sunlight. Heliogen is commencing the commercialization of its AI-enabled, concentrated solar power modules with internationally recognized customers in the industrial, mining, and energy sectors.

Athena, led by Chairwoman Isabelle Freidheim and CEO Phyllis Newhouse, is one of the only entirely women-led SPACs, with a diverse, all-female team of managers, advisors and investors. Athena's mission-driven management team combines extensive investment and operational expertise with a history of founding and scaling companies to positions of industry leadership. Through the Heliogen combination, Athena Chief Executive Officer Phyllis Newhouse is believed to be the first woman of color in the U.S. to take a company public through a SPAC.

Heliogen’s leadership will remain intact immediately after closing, with Bill Gross continuing as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Mr. Gross will work alongside Heliogen’s current executive team, including veterans of SpaceX, McKinsey & Company, Bechtel, Idealab, Deutsche Bank, and NRG Energy. Phyllis Newhouse is anticipated to join the Board of Directors of the combined company, which will include representation from both Heliogen and Athena.

Wertpapier


