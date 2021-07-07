JMP Group Announces Addition of Rahul Buxani to Investment Banking Division

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Rahul Buxani has joined JMP Securities as a managing director in its investment banking group. Based in the firm’s New York office, Buxani will concentrate on the financial technology sector.

“The financial technology space has been evolving rapidly, and JMP’s well-established expertise in both financial institutions and technology has enabled us to offer corporate and institutional clients valuable perspective on a dynamic marketplace,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Group. “Rahul is a seasoned investment banker with a thorough understanding of the industry landscape and an extensive transactional background. With his arrival, we’ve further enhanced our ability to provide impactful strategic advice and top-tier execution capabilities to growth companies in this exciting sector.”