Cathay Pacific Deploys Descartes Air Cargo Tracking Solution as part of New Ultra Track Service

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Cathay Pacific Cargo, a global provider of air freight services, is using Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers, tags and network as part of Cathay Pacific’s recently launched Ultra Track cargo tracking service. The Descartes solution helps Cathay Pacific provide customers with real-time shipment location and condition status for airport-to-airport moves of high value goods such as electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals, which may include vaccines.

“With our new Ultra Track service, we’re providing our customers with the most advanced tracking of the location of their shipments in real-time, and also shipment conditions such as temperature, light, vibration and humidity,” said Frosti Lau, Cathay Pacific General Manager Cargo Service Delivery. “Descartes’ innovative BLE-based air cargo tracking solution and close working relationship has allowed us to make Ultra Track available in 29 airports across our network and help customers manage the shipment of COVID vaccines.”

The Descartes Core BLE air cargo tracking solution is designed to help airlines, such as Cathay Pacific, provide its forwarding and shipper customers with end-to-end shipment visibility. Descartes Core BLETM tags provide location and condition status that is captured by Descartes Core BLE readers. The readers are part of the Descartes Core BLE Network and a Descartes Global Logistics Network service. Shipment status can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground to help the air cargo community automate the end-to-end tracking of freight location and shipment status information such as precise temperature, movement, shock, light and humidity.

“We’re pleased to help Cathay Pacific bring its Ultra Track service to the global air cargo market and support the movement of critical vaccines for the pandemic,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “With many types of goods, the condition of the shipment is as important as its location. Descartes is helping the air cargo community deliver robust end-to-end shipment visibility for more secure and efficient air cargo logistics operations.”

