J2 Global to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, will release its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Additionally, J2 Global invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Vivek Shah, chief executive officer, and Scott Turicchi, president and chief financial officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at j2global.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.