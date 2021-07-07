checkAd

J2 Global to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, will release its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings at 6:00PM ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Additionally, J2 Global invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call at 8:30AM ET on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Vivek Shah, chief executive officer, and Scott Turicchi, president and chief financial officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's web site at j2global.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What:

 

J2 Global, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Call

 

 

 

When:

 

Earnings Release on August 5, 2021, at 6:00PM (ET)

 

 

Earnings Call on August 6, 2021, at 8:30AM (ET)

 

 

 

Where:

 

www.j2global.com or dial in at (844) 985-2014

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@j2.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.j2global.com.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

Wertpapier


