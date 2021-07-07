checkAd

Auddia Inc. to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

Auddia, Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:00 PM ET and Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41963.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts -- the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit www.auddia.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654460/Auddia-Inc-to-Present-at-Access-to-G ...

Wertpapier


