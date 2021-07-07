checkAd

BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals) is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Furber has been appointed the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals) is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Furber has been appointed the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Furber will be assuming the CFO responsibilities from Ms. Kristen Reinertson who will be continuing her role as Corporate Secretary with the Company.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "We are delighted to have Nick join our senior management team and we look forward to his contributions as our new CFO, especially during this exciting time for the Company. Nick's prior experience as a CFO guiding a company from exploration, through development and into production will be of specific value to BeMetals. BeMetals is well-capitalized to advance its key precious and base metal assets in Japan, the U.S.A., and in Zambia. During just the first half of 2021, BeMetals; acquired the Kazan Gold Project in Japan, doubled the mineral resource estimate and initiated a preliminary economic assessment at our high-grade polymetallic South Mountain Project in Idaho. We also launched an exploration drill program at our Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia with funding from Japan Oil and Gas Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") and we brought in B2Gold Corp. as a new strategic shareholder with a C$7.5M investment.

The Company would like to thank Kristen Reinertson for her diligent work and stewardship of our finances since the inception of BeMetals. We look forward to her continuing with us in her role as Corporate Secretary given the value and continuity this will provide."

Nick Furber, CA (ICAEW), CFA is senior financial professional with some 25 years of experience providing consulting, management and financial advisory services for private and publicly traded companies. This included 10 years as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc. ("Dynasty") when Dynasty evolved from gold exploration into a producer listed on the TSX. Mr. Furber also has over 10 years of accounting, Mergers & Acquisitions, valuations and due diligence experience in a variety of industries while at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Furber was educated in the U.K. and has his Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and Chartered Financial Analyst designations.

29.06.21