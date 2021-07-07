checkAd

Idaho Champion Gold Commences Drill Program at Champagne Gold Project

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)(“IdahoChampion” or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced the planned drill program to test the large geophysical anomaly reported earlier this year at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project (“Champagne”) near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

The Company recently announced that it has signed a contract with National Drilling for an 8,000 metre exploration core drilling program (See press release dated June 8, 2021).  The drill and crew have mobilized to site and drilling is underway on the first hole.

The drill program is designed to test the large induced polarization (IP) anomaly (Figure 1) with a series of drill holes comprising “fences” along IP Lines 4 and 5. The first two (2) drill holes will be placed on the recently acquired private ground located toward the west end of the IP anomaly (See press release dated June 29, 2021).

“Commencing this drill program marks an exciting step for Idaho Champion as we begin fence drilling the IP anomaly. Given the evidence uncovered so far on this huge anomaly, we have high expectations of encountering mineralization as we test the roots of the Champagne mineral system. It is helpful that we are able to drill immediately on our recently acquired private ground,” commented President and CEO, Jonathan Buick.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. 2021 Drill Program Location in relation to IP anomaly.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on an epithermal gold-silver system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition. Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones. 

