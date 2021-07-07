checkAd

World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor CoinPayments Partners with Quid POS to Empower Micro Businesses with Crypto Payments

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor, today announced a strategic product integration with Quid POS, a developer of innovative point-of-sale (POS) merchant solutions for small businesses. The integration enables Quid POS merchants to accept in-store crypto payments, providing financial access to smaller businesses.

The CoinPayments gateway makes crypto payments accessible for everyone, and is currently serving over 70,000 merchants globally. The Quid POS integration further expands CoinPayments' reach into the micro business sector, helping businesses of all sizes stay ahead of the digital payments curve.

"For smaller businesses, which have historically relied heavily on cash, missing out on a sale because they cannot accept other methods of payments can be damaging," explains Sheryl Carr, Co-founder & CEO for Quid POS. "We aim to empower merchants and customers to have the freedom of choice to pay any way, without risk. The strategic integration with CoinPayments opens a gateway to the future of digital payments for owner-operated businesses, who would otherwise struggle to enter the world of crypto. And the timing couldn't be more important, as those hardest hit by the pandemic are seeking new ways to secure sales." 

Quid POS has been built around a merchant-focused philosophy, informed by interests in micro grassroots projects and social entrepreneurship, finding smart ways to transform the future of POS for independent shop owners.

"CoinPayments' POS interface is the easiest way for merchants to accept crypto as a form of payment, and aligns perfectly with Quid POS' mission to streamline in-store payments for small businesses often underserved by fintech solutions," said Jason Butcher, CEO of CoinPayments. "Through our integration, more micro-businesses can join our merchant community to benefit from accepting crypto payments and tap into a new, tech-savvy customer base."   

The CoinPayments and Quid POS product integration is live.

About CoinPayments
CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total payments to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins. It is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, cryptocurrency custody, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

About Quid POS
Quid Systems creates affordable, user-friendly, and smart merchant solutions globally. It's founders have over 20 years experience in developing inventory control software, and released Quid POS in 2014 as the first bitcoin point-of-sale solution, offering thousands of users transparent transactions with cryptocurrency exchange rates and integrated payment gateways.  Quid POS also helps merchants manage, automate, and grow with its cloud-based POS system; including supplier management, cashier dashboard, administration functions, inventory management, and data reporting. Learn more at: https://quidpos.com/




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor CoinPayments Partners with Quid POS to Empower Micro Businesses with Crypto Payments VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payment processor, today announced a strategic product integration with Quid POS, a developer of innovative point-of-sale (POS) merchant solutions for small …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus